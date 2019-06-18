Cummins : Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President

Cummins Westport Inc. (“CWI”) today announced that Gordon Exel of
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems”) has been appointed
as President of CWI effective July 8, 2019. Gordon previously held the
position of President of CWI in 2014.
Bart van Aerle, current CWI President, will be returning to a senior
leadership position at Westport Fuel Systems.
"We are very pleased to have Gordon return to Cummins Westport,” said
Roe East, Cummins Director of Global Off-Highway Product Strategy, and
Chairman of CWI. “He brings a wealth of natural gas industry experience
and strong leadership that will help ensure CWI’s continued success.”
Gordon joined Westport in 2002 as Vice President and General Manager,
Americas for CWI. In 2012 he moved to Westport Fuel System's European
office in Lyon, France, as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In 2014
he was appointed President of CWI and in 2015 he returned to Westport as
Vice President, Heavy Duty Trucks. In 2015 he was also appointed
Chairman of NGVAmerica and helped lead that organization through a
significant transition.
Prior to joining Westport, Gordon was a Vice President in the banking
information technology industry following a career at Xerox where he
progressed into his last role as General Manager Channels Business. He
has an MBA in Digital Technology Management from Royal Roads University
in Canada.
About Cummins Westport Inc.
Cummins Westport Inc. designs, engineers and markets 5.9 to 12 liter
spark-ignited natural gas engines for North American commercial
transportation applications such as trucks and buses. Cummins Westport
is a joint venture of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), a corporation of
complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and
service engines and related technologies, including fuel systems,
controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical
power generation systems, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT /
TSX: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions
technologies that allow engines to operate on clean-burning fuels such
as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), Propane
(LPG), hydrogen, and biofuels such as landfill gas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005804/en/