Cummins : X12+Endurant Powertrain Now Available in Regional Haul Applications

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced this week that the X12+Endurant powertrain from its Integrated Power portfolio is now available for customers in regional haul applications, delivering the lightest solution to this market with industry-leading maintenance intervals. Following Freightliner’s announcement at Tank Truck Week in Nashville, TN, this lightweight powertrain from Cummins can be now be ordered in Freightliner’s brand new Cascadia 116” BBC Day Cab.

This is a new market for the X12 engine, which has exclusively been available in vocational and refuse trucks before now.

“The X12+Endurant powertrain's lightweight, yet durable design allows customers to maximize their payload for each and every job,” said Amy Boerger, Vice President – Engine Business Sales for Cummins. “We wanted to create the optimal powertrain solution for customers with weight-sensitive applications, and we are confident this is it.”

At just over 2,700 pounds, the X12 paired with the Eaton Cummins Endurant transmission is expected to be the lightest powertrain available for the Class 8 on-highway market. It is a perfect match for weight-sensitive markets like bulk and regional haul applications. Driver-friendly features from the Endurant transmission like smooth shifting and quiet engine performance contribute to a comfortable in-cab environment, while Optimized Urge to Move and Creep Mode make maneuvering in low-speed environments easier.

“We are thrilled that the X12 will now be available in the Freightliner Cascadia 116 BBC model,” said Paul Rosa, Penske Truck Leasing senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning. “This new offering makes for a great weight-conscious solution and will be a nice option for our customers.”

Expanded availability of the X12 comes at the perfect time, as Cummins is expanding maintenance intervals for the platform. Customers can benefit from oil-drain intervals of up to 75,000 miles, and those that participate in Cummins OilGuard program may see extensions of up to 100,000 miles. Together with the Endurant, which offers a 750,000 mile lube change interval and a maintenance-free clutch, you’ve got a powertrain with the industry’s best maintenance intervals.

The 116” BBC day cab Cascadia with the Cummins X12 and Eaton Cummins Endurant begins production mid-2020.

The Freightliner Cascadia is also available with the Cummins X15 Efficiency series engine and the Eaton Cummins Endurant in the 126” BBC day cab and sleeper models.

For more information about Cummins, visit www.cummins.com.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including transmissions, battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations, and over 7,600 dealer locations. In 2018, the company earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005963/en/