Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cummins Inc.    CMI

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cummins : X12+Endurant Powertrain Now Available in Regional Haul Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:51pm EST

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced this week that the X12+Endurant powertrain from its Integrated Power portfolio is now available for customers in regional haul applications, delivering the lightest solution to this market with industry-leading maintenance intervals. Following Freightliner’s announcement at Tank Truck Week in Nashville, TN, this lightweight powertrain from Cummins can be now be ordered in Freightliner’s brand new Cascadia 116” BBC Day Cab.

This is a new market for the X12 engine, which has exclusively been available in vocational and refuse trucks before now.

“The X12+Endurant powertrain's lightweight, yet durable design allows customers to maximize their payload for each and every job,” said Amy Boerger, Vice President – Engine Business Sales for Cummins. “We wanted to create the optimal powertrain solution for customers with weight-sensitive applications, and we are confident this is it.”

At just over 2,700 pounds, the X12 paired with the Eaton Cummins Endurant transmission is expected to be the lightest powertrain available for the Class 8 on-highway market. It is a perfect match for weight-sensitive markets like bulk and regional haul applications. Driver-friendly features from the Endurant transmission like smooth shifting and quiet engine performance contribute to a comfortable in-cab environment, while Optimized Urge to Move and Creep Mode make maneuvering in low-speed environments easier.

“We are thrilled that the X12 will now be available in the Freightliner Cascadia 116 BBC model,” said Paul Rosa, Penske Truck Leasing senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning. “This new offering makes for a great weight-conscious solution and will be a nice option for our customers.”

Expanded availability of the X12 comes at the perfect time, as Cummins is expanding maintenance intervals for the platform. Customers can benefit from oil-drain intervals of up to 75,000 miles, and those that participate in Cummins OilGuard program may see extensions of up to 100,000 miles. Together with the Endurant, which offers a 750,000 mile lube change interval and a maintenance-free clutch, you’ve got a powertrain with the industry’s best maintenance intervals.

The 116” BBC day cab Cascadia with the Cummins X12 and Eaton Cummins Endurant begins production mid-2020.

The Freightliner Cascadia is also available with the Cummins X15 Efficiency series engine and the Eaton Cummins Endurant in the 126” BBC day cab and sleeper models.

For more information about Cummins, visit www.cummins.com.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including transmissions, battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations, and over 7,600 dealer locations. In 2018, the company earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc. 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUMMINS INC.
01:51pCUMMINS : X12+Endurant Powertrain Now Available in Regional Haul Applications
BU
10/30CUMMINS : Triumphs in Latest Patent Infringement Actions
BU
10/30CUMMINS : Showcases Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck During 2019 North American Commerci..
BU
10/29CUMMINS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29Cummins Cuts Revenue Forecast as Engine Buyers Pull Back
DJ
10/29CUMMINS : Lowers Sales Forecast Amid Weaker Demand
DJ
10/29CUMMINS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/29CUMMINS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29CUMMINS : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 321 M
EBIT 2019 2 988 M
Net income 2019 2 324 M
Debt 2019 1 027 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 27 445 M
Chart CUMMINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cummins Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMMINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 172,91  $
Last Close Price 181,39  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Thomas Linebarger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Livingston L. Satterthwaite President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer
Sherry A. Aaholm Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jim Fier Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUMMINS INC.39.51%27 445
RHEINMETALL35.24%5 423
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION7.82%2 890
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-20.21%2 382
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-33.93%2 153
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.22.61%1 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group