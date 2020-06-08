Log in
Curaleaf : Announces Participation at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will participate in a Curaleaf Fireside Chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10th at 1:20pm ET. Additionally, Curaleaf management will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors in connection with the conference.

The webcast of Curaleaf Fireside Chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference can be accessed on the investor relations section of Curaleaf's corporate website, under the events tab at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 
Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-participation-at-stifel-2020-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-301071892.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
