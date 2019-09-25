Log in
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC

(CURLF)
Curaleaf : Responds to the Passage of the SAFE Banking Act in the U.S. House of Representatives

09/25/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, responded to the passage of the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2019 ("SAFE Banking Act").

"The historic passage of the SAFE Banking Act by the U.S. House of Representatives is an important first step in the process toward normalizing the cannabis industry's ability to transact. If ratified, the bill will increase the safety of our operations for our patients, customers and employees by reducing the reliance on cash and promoting transparency. This is incredibly important legislation for an industry that represents approximately $50 billion in sales per year and is expected to grow to $80 billion in sales by 2030, according to Cowen. In addition to normalizing the industry, the bill also provides more access to capital for cannabis businesses of all sizes, which will support social equity in our industry. We applaud the members of the House for their leadership in passing this important bill with bipartisan support and look forward to gaining support in the Senate," said Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 49 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the size of the cannabis industry.  Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Investor Contact:
Dan Foley, VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
IR@Curaleaf.com  

Media Contact:
Megan Bishop, SVP
Media@Curaleaf.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-responds-to-the-passage-of-the-safe-banking-act-in-the-us-house-of-representatives-300925618.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
