Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Curaleaf Holdings Inc    CURA   CA23126M1023

CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC

(CURA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CURALEAF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company").

If you invested in Curaleaf stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CURLF. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47630


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC
09/08CURALEAF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
08/27CURALEAF : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results
AQ
08/22CURALEAF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
08/21CURALEAF : Announces Date Change for the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release an..
AQ
08/21CURALEAF : Receives DTC Eligibility
AQ
08/12CURALEAF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
08/02CURALEAF : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Augus..
AQ
08/01CURALEAF : CBD, hemp industries to highlight new ideas at Florida expo
AQ
07/29CURALEAF : Sends Response to FDA Letter
AQ
07/24CURALEAF : FDA warns company marketing unapproved cannabidiol products with unsu..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 -35,1 M
Net income 2019 -47,0 M
Debt 2019 61,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -101x
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,20x
Capitalization 4 582 M
Chart CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Curaleaf Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,36  CAD
Last Close Price 9,85  CAD
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Lusardi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boris A. Jordan Executive Chairman
Stuart A. Wilcox Chief Operating Officer
Neil P. Davidson Chief Financial Officer
Rana Vig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC48.30%3 480
CANOPY GROWTH CORP-4.56%9 629
AURORA CANNABIS INC14.31%6 214
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.2.65%5 433
CRONOS GROUP INC6.68%4 010
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%2 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group