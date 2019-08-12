Log in
CURALEAF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. to Contact the Firm

08/12/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") (OTC: CURLF).

If you invested in Curaleaf stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CURLF. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46855


© Newsfilecorp 2019
