CURASAN AG    CUR   DE0005494538

CURASAN AG

(CUR)
  Report  
News 
News

curasan AG: Annual General Meeting 2019

0
06/26/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP-News: curasan AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
curasan AG: Annual General Meeting 2019

26.06.2019 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shareholders approve necessary capital measures
  • Reverse stock split in the ration 3:1
  • Capital increase with subscription right up to EUR 2.938.427

 

Kleinostheim, 26 June 2019 - curasan AG, Germany, a leading specialist for medical products in the field of orthobiologics, held its Annual General Meeting today.

In his speech to the shareholders present (54.29% of the company's share capital at the time of the vote), CEO Michael Schlenk explained the course of the 2018 financial year and the current situation of the company. He pointed out that the approval of agenda items 6 and 7 by the Annual General Meeting was essential for the continued existence of the company. These items were part of the conditions of the present financing commitment given by Donau Invest Beteiligungs Ges.m.b.H. and therefore a prerequisite for the full subscription of the planned capital increase with subscription rights.

Dr. Detlef Wilke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, explained at today's Annual General Meeting that the Supervisory Board was currently holding advanced discussions with suitable candidates for membership of the Company's Management Board. He was therefore confident that the Supervisory Board would be able to present a good solution for its successor in time before the end of the term of office of the current sole member of the Management Board Michael Schlenk, which will end on 30 September 2019.

In detail, the the agenda items 2 to 8 were approved with the following percentage of voting shares:

Agenda item 2: 47.63%
Agenda item 3: 61.73%
Agenda item 4: 84.79%
Agenda item 5: 99.61%
Agenda item 6: 99.49%
Agenda item 7: 96.07%
Agenda item 8: 95.45%

More details to the agenda items put to vote as well as the presentation held on today's General Meeting are available for download on curasan AG's German website under http://www.curasan.de/investoren/hauptversammlung/.

Contact curasan AG:
Andrea Weidner
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com

About curasan AG:
curasan develops, manufactures and markets biomaterials and medical devices in the field of bone and tissue regeneration, wound healing and osteoarthritis therapy. As a pioneer and global technology leader in the growing field of regenerative medicine, curasan is specialized primarily on biomimetic bone grafting materials for dental, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic and spinal applications, i.e. materials mimicking biological structures. Numerous patents and a broad record of scientific publications demonstrate the clinical success of the products and the highly innovative strength of curasan. Dental and orthopaedic clinicians worldwide benefit from the broad range of the premium quality and easy to use portfolio offered by the technology leader curasan. curasan maintains its own high-tech facilities for research, development and manufacturing of biomaterials in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. In addition to its headquarters, the company has a subsidiary, curasan, Inc., in Wake Forest, near Raleigh, N.C., USA. curasan's innovative products are cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many other international authorities and available in almost 50 countries worldwide. curasan AG is a public company listed in the General Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


26.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE0005494538
WKN: 549453
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 831705

 
End of News DGAP News Service

831705  26.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=831705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
