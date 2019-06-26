DGAP-News: curasan AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

curasan AG: Annual General Meeting 2019



26.06.2019 / 18:15

Reverse stock split in the ration 3:1

Capital increase with subscription right up to EUR 2.938.427

Kleinostheim, 26 June 2019 - curasan AG, Germany, a leading specialist for medical products in the field of orthobiologics, held its Annual General Meeting today.

In his speech to the shareholders present (54.29% of the company's share capital at the time of the vote), CEO Michael Schlenk explained the course of the 2018 financial year and the current situation of the company. He pointed out that the approval of agenda items 6 and 7 by the Annual General Meeting was essential for the continued existence of the company. These items were part of the conditions of the present financing commitment given by Donau Invest Beteiligungs Ges.m.b.H. and therefore a prerequisite for the full subscription of the planned capital increase with subscription rights.

Dr. Detlef Wilke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, explained at today's Annual General Meeting that the Supervisory Board was currently holding advanced discussions with suitable candidates for membership of the Company's Management Board. He was therefore confident that the Supervisory Board would be able to present a good solution for its successor in time before the end of the term of office of the current sole member of the Management Board Michael Schlenk, which will end on 30 September 2019.

In detail, the the agenda items 2 to 8 were approved with the following percentage of voting shares:

Agenda item 2: 47.63%

Agenda item 3: 61.73%

Agenda item 4: 84.79%

Agenda item 5: 99.61%

Agenda item 6: 99.49%

Agenda item 7: 96.07%

Agenda item 8: 95.45%

More details to the agenda items put to vote as well as the presentation held on today's General Meeting are available for download on curasan AG's German website under http://www.curasan.de/investoren/hauptversammlung/.



