CURASAN AG (CUR)
curasan AG: Extraordinary General Meeting

01/30/2019 | 01:40am EST

DGAP-News: curasan AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
30.01.2019 / 07:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


- Shareholders approve authorization to issue convertible bonds

- Election of Isabella de Krassny to the Supervisory Board

- Presentation of the strategic realignment of curasan AG


Kleinostheim, 30 January 2019 - curasan AG, Germany, a leading specialist for medical products in the field of orthobiologics, has held an extraordinary general meeting yesterday in Aschaffenburg, which had been convened due to the announcement of the loss of half of the share capital.

In his speech, CEO Michael Schlenk explained the reasons for the current company situation to the shareholders present (31.1% percent of the company's share capital at the time of the vote) and stressed the importance of the approval of the Annual General Meeting of the authorization of the Executive Board to issue convertible bonds with the approval of the Supervisory Board for the implementation of a necessary strategic realignment. He outlined the accompanying measures, including a possible company acquisition after the successful issue of convertible bonds, within the next few weeks.

Isabella de Krassny, who had already been appointed by the court as a member of the Supervisory Board since January 1, 2019, introduced herself to the shareholders. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board asked the Annual General Meeting to confirm her in this office by election - for the remaining term of office of Supervisory Board member Professor Dr. Dirk Honold, who resigned at the end of 31 December 2018, i.e. presumably until the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

The Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items in accordance with the management's proposals.

In detail, agenda items 2 and 3 were approved with the following percentage of voting shares:

Agenda item 2: 95.06%
Agenda item 3: 99.99%

Further details on the agenda items put to the vote as well as the presentation at today's Annual General Meeting can be found on the German website of curasan AG under http://www.curasan.de/investoren/hauptversammlung/.



Contact at curasan AG:
Andrea Weidner
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com


About curasan AG:
curasan develops, manufactures and markets biomaterials and medical devices in the field of bone and tissue regeneration, wound healing and osteoarthritis therapy. As a pioneer and global technology leader in the growing field of regenerative medicine, curasan is specialized primarily on biomimetic bone grafting materials for dental, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic and spinal applications, i.e. materials mimicking biological structures. Numerous patents and a broad record of scientific publications demonstrate the clinical success of the products and the highly innovative strength of curasan. Dental and orthopaedic clinicians worldwide benefit from the broad range of the premium quality and easy to use portfolio offered by the technology leader curasan. curasan maintains its own high-tech facilities for research, development and manufacturing of biomaterials in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. In addition to its headquarters, the company has a subsidiary, curasan, Inc., in Wake Forest, near Raleigh, N.C., USA. curasan's innovative products are cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many other international authorities and available in almost 50 countries worldwide. curasan AG is a public company listed in the General Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


30.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE0005494538
WKN: 549453
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770847  30.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6,55 M
EBIT 2018 -4,00 M
Net income 2018 -3,20 M
Finance 2018 0,40 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 10,4 M
Chart CURASAN AG
Duration : Period :
curasan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURASAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,71 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Schlenk Chief Executive Officer
Detlef Wilke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Uekert Chief Financial Officer
Fabian Peters Technical Director
Dirk Honold Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURASAN AG13.20%12
BIOGEN11.15%66 491
CSL LIMITED7.56%64 790
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS22.85%26 595
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL9.44%16 594
GRIFOLS1.27%16 228
