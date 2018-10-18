Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Curasan AG    CUR   DE0005494538

CURASAN AG (CUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

curasan AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 12:35pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG
curasan AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.10.2018 / 12:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ardian France S.A. 75001 Paris
France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Oct 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.84 % 0 % 2.84 % 18,382,340
Previous notification 4.58 % 0 % 4.58 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005494538 522466 % 2.84 %
Total 522466 2.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Ardian France S.A. % % %
Jujo Lux Holding S.A. % % %
Mowe Lux S.A. % % %
Riemser Holding GmbH % % %
Riemser Pharma GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


18.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Internet: www.curasan.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

735053  18.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=735053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CURASAN AG
12:35pCURASAN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
10/16CURASAN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
08/23CURASAN : returns to growth with a 16 percent increase in sales compared to prev..
PU
08/23CURASAN : returns to growth with a 16 percent increase in sales compared to prev..
EQ
08/08CURASAN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/08CURASAN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/06CURASAN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
07/24CURASAN : grants Private Label-Rights for Hyaluronic Acid used in Osteoarthritis..
PU
07/24CURASAN : grants Private Label-Rights for Hyaluronic Acid used in Osteoarthritis..
EQ
06/26CURASAN : signs exclusive Cooperation for Hemostatic Product stypro® in Germany
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8,40 M
EBIT 2018 -2,05 M
Net income 2018 -2,25 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 174,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 14,6 M
Chart CURASAN AG
Duration : Period :
curasan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURASAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,15 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Schlenk Chief Executive Officer
Detlef Wilke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Uekert Chief Financial Officer
Fabian Peters Technical Director
Dirk Honold Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURASAN AG-24.07%17
BIOGEN3.09%66 665
CSL LIMITED33.70%60 902
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS1.59%27 175
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL11.60%17 672
GRIFOLS-9.36%15 983
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.