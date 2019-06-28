Log in
Xetra  >  Curasan AG    CUR   DE0005494538

CURASAN AG

(CUR)
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

curasan AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
06/28/2019 | 06:55am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
curasan AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2019 / 12:46
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Jun 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
6127446


28.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Internet: www.curasan.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833019  28.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About