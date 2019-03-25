curasan : decides to issue convertible bond

Translation of an ad hoc release published in German pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on 25 March / 16:29 CET/CEST



Kleinostheim, 25 March 2019 -The Management Board of curasan AG (ISIN DE0005494538 / WKN 549453) (hereinafter also referred to as the 'Company') today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a convertible bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 4,999,990.00 partially utilizing the authorization to issue convertible bonds ('Authorization 2019') granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 29 January 2019, divided into up to 499,999 units of bearer bonds of EUR 10.00 each (each a 'partial bond' and together the 'partial bonds' or the 'convertible bond 2019/2024').

The convertible bond 2019/2024 is expected to be issued on or about April 30, 2019, has a term of 5 years, bears interest at 5.00% p.a. and entitles the bondholders to convert it into an initial total of up to 4,761,895 no-par value bearer shares of the Company at an initial conversion price of EUR 1.05.

The bonds are to be offered to existing shareholders for subscription by way of a public subscription offer in a ratio of 37:1 (37 shares each entitle them to subscribe for a partial bond with a nominal value of EUR 10.00) at a subscription price of EUR 10.00 per partial bond presumably in the period from 2 April 2019 to 16 April 2019 (inclusive). The subscription right for fractional amounts resulting from the subscription ratio was excluded on the basis of the Authorization 2019. However, the shareholders of the Company are granted the right to issue binding subscription orders at the subscription price for further bonds not subscribed to by other shareholders in addition to exercising their subscription rights ('over-subscription'). To the extent that it will not be possible, due to high demand as part of the oversubscription, to allocate to all shareholders all additional bonds requested by them, these offers to acquire further bonds shall be considered proportionately in proportion to the participation of these shareholders in the Company (presumably as of March 28, 2019, evening) until the total volume of bonds offered has been exhausted.

Any partial debentures subscribed by existing shareholders neither by exercising subscription rights nor by way of an oversubscription shall be utilized in a private placement after expiry of the subscription period at a placement price which is not less than the subscription price.

Further details can be found in the subscription offer, which is expected to be published on 29 March 2019 in the Federal Gazette and on the Company's website (www.curasan.de).

