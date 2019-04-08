curasan : postpones publication of annual financial reports 2018

Translation of an ad hoc release published in German pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 published on 08 April, 3:15 pm CEST

Kleinostheim, 08. April 2019 -The Management Board of curasan AG (ISIN DE0005494538 / WKN 549453) (hereinafter also referred to as the 'Company') today decided to postpone the publication of curasan AG's 2018 financial statements and the 2018 consolidated financial statements, scheduled for April 25, 2019, until May 13, 2019 at the latest.

The successful issue of convertible bonds with a volume of up to EUR 4,999,990.00, which are currently being offered to shareholders within a subscription period, is of decisive importance for the assessment of the Company's going concern assumption. Since the subscription period does not end until 4 p.m. on 17 April 2019, so that for technical reasons due the Easter Holidays the final subscription result cannot be determined before 23 April 2019 and only then can a private placement of any convertible bonds not subscribed for be carried out, the auditor informed the Company today that the originally assumed timeframe for the preparation and audit of the financial statements of curasan AG will not be sufficient.

The results of the rights offering and any private placement are of material relevance to curasan's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. From today's perspective, these are expected to be received by the Company on or about April 26, 2019 at the earliest. Subsequently, these results must be reviewed and evaluated by the auditor both at the level of curasan AG and with regard to the consolidated financial statements. Only when this has been completed can the auditor assess the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2018 to determine whether they present the underlying transactions and events in a way that gives a true and fair view of the net assets, financial position and results of operations, taking into account the going concern assumption.

The annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2018 are to be published by 13 May 2019 at the latest.

This is not expected to endanger the scheduling of the Annual General Meeting for 26 June 2019.