CURASAN AG

(CURK)
curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast

05/25/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast

25-May-2020 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast

Kleinostheim, Germany, 25 May 2020 - Following the availability of the first preliminary figures, the Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) has today determined, on the basis of reliable figures for the 2019 financial year, that the earnings forecast will probably be exceeded. The company now expects an EBITDA of around EUR -2.7 million for the 2019 financial year. This figure is above the original forecast of EUR -2.8 to -3.2 million.

Revenues are within the forecast range of EUR 6.2 million to EUR 7.0 million.

---- End of the ad hoc release ----


Contact curasan AG:
Andrea Weidner
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com

25-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4
WKN: A2YPGM
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054953

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1054953  25-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
01:25pCURASAN AG : EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,60 M
EBIT 2019 -3,80 M
Net income 2019 -3,80 M
Debt 2019 1,70 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,35x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1,35 M
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,15 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torben Sorensen Chief Executive Officer
Detlef Wilke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabian Peters Technical Director
Christine Böhm Chief Medical Officer
Isabella de Krassny Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURASAN AG-84.32%1
CSL LIMITED5.50%86 208
BIOGEN INC.2.63%49 695
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.42.73%32 910
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-6.15%22 414
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.27.22%21 053
