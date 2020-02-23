Log in
curasan AG: Filing of application for insolvency proceedings

02/23/2020 | 03:05pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
curasan AG: Filing of application for insolvency proceedings

23-Feb-2020 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Filing of application for insolvency proceedings

Kleinostheim, 23 February 2020 - The Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 and DE000A2YPGQ5; convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) made the decision today to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the responsible local court in Aschaffenburg due to overindebtedness of the company.


Contact curasan AG:

Andrea Weidner
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com

23-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4
WKN: A2YPGM
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 981671

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

981671  23-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=981671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
