|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
curasan AG: Filing of application for insolvency proceedings
23-Feb-2020 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Filing of application for insolvency proceedings
Kleinostheim, 23 February 2020 - The Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 and DE000A2YPGQ5; convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) made the decision today to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the responsible local court in Aschaffenburg due to overindebtedness of the company.
Contact curasan AG:
Andrea Weidner
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com
23-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|curasan AG
|
|Lindigstraße 4
|
|63801 Kleinostheim
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|06027/40 900 0
|Fax:
|06027/40 900 29
|E-mail:
|info@curasan.de
|Internet:
|www.curasan.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPGM4
|WKN:
|A2YPGM
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|981671
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
981671 23-Feb-2020 CET/CEST