curasan AG: Filing of application for insolvency proceedings

Filing of application for insolvency proceedings Kleinostheim, 23 February 2020 - The Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 and DE000A2YPGQ5; convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) made the decision today to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the responsible local court in Aschaffenburg due to overindebtedness of the company.

