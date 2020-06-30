DGAP-News: curasan AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

curasan AG: curasan AG postpones annual financial report 2019 to 31 July 2020



Kleinostheim, Germany, 30 June 2020 - The Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) announces that the publication of the annual financial report 2019, originally planned for 30 June 2020, will be postponed to 31 July 2020. The reason for the delay is that the binding offer submitted by Donau Invest Beteiligungsges. m.b.H., Vienna, which is to be implemented in the insolvency plan, still has to be examined by the auditor with regard to the continuation prognosis.



