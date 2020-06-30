Log in
curasan AG: curasan AG postpones annual financial report 2019 to 31 July 2020

06/30/2020 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP-News: curasan AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
curasan AG: curasan AG postpones annual financial report 2019 to 31 July 2020

30.06.2020 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

curasan AG: curasan AG postpones annual financial report 2019 to 31 July 2020

Kleinostheim, Germany, 30 June 2020 - The Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) announces that the publication of the annual financial report 2019, originally planned for 30 June 2020, will be postponed to 31 July 2020. The reason for the delay is that the binding offer submitted by Donau Invest Beteiligungsges. m.b.H., Vienna, which is to be implemented in the insolvency plan, still has to be examined by the auditor with regard to the continuation prognosis.


Contact curasan AG:
Andrea Weidner
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com


About curasan AG:
curasan develops, manufactures and markets biomaterials and medical devices in the field of bone and tissue regeneration, wound healing and osteoarthritis therapy. As a pioneer and global technology leader in the growing field of regenerative medicine, curasan is specialized primarily on biomimetic bone grafting materials for dental, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic and spinal applications, i.e. materials mimicking biological structures. Numerous patents and a broad record of scientific publications demonstrate the clinical success of the products and the highly innovative strength of curasan. Dental and orthopaedic clinicians worldwide benefit from the broad range of the premium quality and easy to use portfolio offered by the technology leader curasan. curasan maintains its own high-tech facilities for research, development and manufacturing of biomaterials in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. In addition to its headquarters, the company has a subsidiary, curasan, Inc., in Wake Forest, near Raleigh, N.C., USA. curasan's innovative products are cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many other international authorities and available in almost 50 countries worldwide. curasan AG is a public company listed in the General Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


30.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4
WKN: A2YPGM
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1082855

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1082855  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
