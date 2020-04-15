Log in
CURASAN AG

CURASAN AG

(CURK)
curasan : postpones publication of FY results 2019

04/15/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Kleinostheim, April 15, 2020 - The Management of curasan AG, Germany, (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 and DE000A2YPGQ5; convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) announces that the publication of its full year financial results 2019 originally scheduled for April 29, 2020, is postponed indefinitely.

Same applies to the General Annual Meeting planned for June 25, 2020.

On 24 February, 2020, curasan AG had applied for povisional insolvency proceedings at the Aschaffenburg District Court due to overindebtedness of the company.

Contact curasan AG:
Andrea Weidner
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com

About curasan AG:

curasan develops, manufactures and markets biomaterials and medical devices in the field of bone and tissue regeneration, wound healing and osteoarthritis therapy. As a pioneer and global technology leader in the growing field of regenerative medicine, curasan is specialized primarily on biomimetic bone grafting materials for dental, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic and spinal applications, i.e. materials mimicking biological structures. Numerous patents and a broad record of scientific publications demonstrate the clinical success of the products and the highly innovative strength of curasan. Dental and orthopaedic clinicians worldwide benefit from the broad range of the premium quality and easy to use portfolio offered by the technology leader curasan. curasan maintains its own high-tech facilities for research, development and manufacturing of biomaterials in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. In addition to its headquarters, the company has a subsidiary, curasan, Inc., in Wake Forest, near Raleigh, N.C., USA. curasan´s innovative products are cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many other international authorities and available in almost 50 countries worldwide. curasan AG is a public company listed in the General Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

curasan AG published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 08:55:01 UTC
