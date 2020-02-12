Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.    CURR

CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP.

(CURR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] Licenses Cannabis Extraction Patents to Vanguard Scientific

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:16am EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc., a premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry, including both the MIDAS XII, a next-generation GMP compliant supercritical CO2 extraction technology, as well as industrially scaled CO2 facility solutions. The license gives Vanguard the right to practice CURE’s patented cannabis extraction methods, providing customer confidence in choosing Vanguard’s portfolio of extraction manufacturers. 

“This license agreement gives operational freedom to a leader in the supercritical fluid extraction industry who is committed to pharma-grade standards continuing our powered by Cure licensing strategy,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “Building on this license, we will collaborate with Vanguard Scientific experts to expand the licensed patent estate to cover the most recent advances in the field.”

CURE has granted Vanguard rights to its portfolio of issued and pending process and composition patents for isolating cannabinoids using an advanced supercritical fluid extraction technology utilizing carbon dioxide as the solvent. While the patents cover the incorporation of cannabis extracts into multiple dosage forms, CURE has reserved all rights to applying these methods in oral thin film.

"CURE is a leader in cannabinoid drug delivery innovation, and this license and collaboration agreement will give our customers peace of mind when selecting our extraction solutions," said Matthew Anderson, CEO of Vanguard Scientific. "Working with CURE, we intend to further our traction in the marketplace by jointly pursuing a focused patenting strategy in order to offer its clients a broader range of protected and defensible separation capabilities."

The purpose developed suite of Vanguard Scientific Quality Products and Solutions are available to clients globally. Vanguard integration specialists provide clients with an initial gap analysis, including a review of current operations, to assure their goals and desired product targets are appropriately planned for. With quality systems developed to meet market requirements such as cGMP/euGMP compliance and certification readiness, Vanguard Scientific prepares its clients for current and future regulatory challenges.

About CURE Pharmaceutical
CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has an FDA- and DEA- registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform. CUREform includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; microCURE™, an innovative emulsion technology utilizing proprietary encapsulation techniques; and CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the U.S, Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

About Vanguard Scientific Systems
Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc. is the premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry globally. Including hemp, cannabis, and additional functional botanicals, the Company's core mission is to deliver its customers the capability to manufacture the highest quality, most valued oils and extracts routinely and cost-effectively. Steeped in R&D, Vanguard Scientific activates smart extraction facilities to meet various levels of compliance rigor through the technology integration of superior processing systems and quality solutions. While product and producer agnostic, Vanguard Scientific designs and manufactures high-barrier devices and systems including the MIDAS XII, a next-generation GMP compliant supercritical CO2 extraction technology.

For more information about Vanguard Scientific Systems, please visit its website at https://www.vanguardscientific.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market the partnered products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of related research and development efforts, partnered product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contact:
Paulo Acuna
pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com
310-824-9000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDIN
07:16aCURE PHARMACEUTICAL [OTCQB : CURR] Licenses Cannabis Extraction Patents to Vangu..
GL
02/06CURE PHARMACEUTICAL : Expands to Europe, Signs Licensing Agreement with ReLeaf E..
AQ
02/05UPDATE &NDASH; CURE PHARMACEUTICAL [ : CURR] Expands to Europe, Signs Licensing ..
GL
02/05CURE PHARMACEUTICAL [OTCQB : CURR] Expands to Europe, Signs Licensing Agreement ..
GL
01/10CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2019CURE PHARMACEUTICAL : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financ..
AQ
2019CURE PHARMACEUTICAL [OTCQB : CURR] to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main E..
GL
2019CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
2019CURE PHARMACEUTICAL [OTC : CURR] Names Canopy Rivers' Chairman, John K. Bell, To..
GL
2019CURE PHARMACEUTICAL : MANAGEMENT' DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
Chart CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Steven Davidson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Yuan Chairman
Jessica Rousset Chief Operating Officer
Michael Redard Chief Financial Officer
Vered Gigi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP.-19.67%108
MEDTRONIC PLC5.23%159 438
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.66%157 693
STRYKER CORPORATION3.91%81 710
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.72%69 532
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.9.84%46 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group