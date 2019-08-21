Log in
CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP

(CURR)
CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB: CURR] Takes First Step To Secure Hemp CBD Supply Chain by Partnering with Fytiko Farms 

08/21/2019

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced it has signed a deal with Oklahoma-based hemp grower Fytiko Farms. The deal gives CURE direct, guaranteed access to high-quality plant material for exclusive use in its proprietary oral thin film (OTF) drug delivery system, CUREfilm®.

“The agreement with Fytiko Farms is a crucial step in CURE’s effort to secure our CBD supply chain and also includes preferred pricing for CURE,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “This puts CURE in a strategic position to further deliver on our mission to bring the best products to our customers and accelerates our product commercialization. Our next step will be securing a relationship with vendors for the extraction process leveraging our extraction patents.”

The deal provides access to high-quality organic hemp extracts for use in CURE products through strain improvement, cannabinoid extraction process development, biomarker identification and quality control testing.

“Partnering with an industry leader like CURE allows us to expand into more markets and grow our production capabilities,” said Joe Dan Rogers, CEO of Fytiko Farms. “This partnership supports our main business of growing hemp by providing a production hub for local farmers and marketing our high-quality hemp oil and other byproducts for use in CURE’s hemp-based products.”

Fytiko Farms is an innovative company focused on industrial hemp production, cultivation, seed and clone production and sale and the processing and sale of the various by-products from the hemp plant. In 2019, Fytiko Farms was licensed to plant in Oklahoma, utilizing select varieties specifically targeted for their genetics.

About CURE Pharmaceutical
CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company's mission is to improve people's lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

About Fytiko Farms
Fytiko Farms is an innovative company focused on industrial Hemp cultivation, seed and clone production and sale and processing of the various byproducts from the Hemp plant. Fytiko Farms collaborates Murray State College to develop and promote new technologies through research, education, and collaboration in the creation of stable, reliable seed stock for industrial hemp and the cultivation of industrial hemp inside the State of Oklahoma as permitted by the Oklahoma Industrial Hemp Agriculture Pilot Program. Fytiko Farms is licensed to plant and cultivate up to 100 acres for 2019.

For more information about Fytiko Farms, please visit its website at www.fytikofarms.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:
Ashley Ray
aray@olmsteadwilliams.com
310.824.9000 (office), 919.630.5508 (cell)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
