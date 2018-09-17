Log in
Curetis : To Attend Key Investor and Scientific Conferences In The Fourth Quarter 2018

09/17/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Curetis / Curetis To Attend Key Investor and Scientific Conferences In The Fourth Quarter 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis To Attend Key Investor and Scientific Conferences In The Fourth Quarter 2018

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, San Diego, CA, USA and Holzgerlingen, Germany, September 17, 2018, 01:00 a.m. EST -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to attend the following industry and investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2018.

October:

Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference, October 01-03, 2018 - New York City, NY, USA: one-on-one meetings and company presentation.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference, October 02, 2018 - New York City, NY, USA: one-on-one meetings and company presentation.

ID Week - Infectious Disease, October 04-06, 2018 - San Francisco, CA, USA: Moscone Center: booth 201.

Large & Midcap Event, October 08-09, 2018 - Paris, France: one-on-one meetings and company presentation.

Family Office Day, October 17, 2018 - Vienna, Austria: one-on-one meetings and company presentation.

DKOU 2018, October 23-26, 2018 - Berlin, Germany: Messe Berlin, booth 89, hall 2.2.

SCASM 2018 Southern California Branch of the American Society for Microbiology,
October 29-30, 2018 - San Diego, CA, USA: Hyatt Regency La Jolla, booth.

November:

AMP - Molecular Biology, November 01-03, 2018 - San Antonio, TX, USA: San Antonio Convention Center, booth 1512.

SEACM, November 09-10, 2018 - Charlotte, NC, USA: Sheraton Airport Charlotte, booth.

December:

ASHP - Hospital Pharmacists, December 03-07, 2018 - Anaheim, CA, USA: Anaheim Convention Center, booth 879.

DIVI 2018, December 05-07, 2018 - Leipzig, Germany: Congress Center Leipzig, booth H12.

RICAI 2018, December 17-18, 2018 - Paris, France: Palais de Congrès de Paris, booth 3.

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of diagnosing severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, and thereby facilitates improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what Curetis believes to be the world's most comprehensive database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis' Contact Details
Curetis N.V.
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com

International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info(@)akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth@theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Curetis via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42 Holzgerlingen Germany


Listed: Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;
