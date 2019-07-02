Log in
CURETIS NV

(CURE)
Curetis To Attend Key Conferences in the Third Quarter of 2019

07/02/2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, July 2, 2019, 08:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Company will be attending several key conferences in the third quarter of 2019.

August 2019
European Biotech Investor Day 2019 by Goodwin, Solebury Trout, August 1, 2019 – New York, NY, USA – Company presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings.

71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, August 4-8, 2019 – Anaheim, CA, USA – Visit Curetis at booth #3611.  

September 2019:

Southwestern Association for Clinical Microbiology (SWACM), September 4-7 – Oklahoma City, OK, USA – Meet Curetis’ U.S. sales team to learn more about the Unyvero LRT panel providing clear directions for the treatment of hospitalized pneumonia patients.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, September 8-9, 2019 – Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY, USA – Company presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings.

Baader Investment Conference – Baader Small-Cap Day, September 27, 2019 – Hotel Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Munich, Germany – Company presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings.

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.’s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis’ Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis’ wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, or “should”, and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis’ actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Curetis GmbH
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com
www.curetis.com

Curetis International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

