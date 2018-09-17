CUV Ventures Corp. Signs Lease Agreement for the VIP Collection, 182 Domain Names For Global Travel Sales Through RevoluVIP Travel Club

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) (the “Company”) Vancouver, BC – (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully negotiated and signed a lease agreement, with a company associated with an insider, for the “VIP Collection”, a collection of 182 domain names, active websites, legacy internet traffic and, good will. This unique collection of domain names and websites, which have been active, on average, for over 15 years, should ensure the RevoluVIP Travel Club immediate market penetration, through well-known web properties.



About the VIP Collection

The VIP Collection is a unique set of worldwide domain name properties, some online for almost two decades, featuring 106 countries, 27 specific high traffic tourist destinations and, 7 generic travel websites. It further incorporates 42 similar-match domain names to protect the collections integrity against competitive registrations. With notable names, such as; AmericaVIP.com, HawaiiVIP.com, CanadaVIP.com, the company feels that the expansive world-focused impact of the RevoluVIP Travel Club could prove a significant revenue boost for company’s wholly owned travel subsidiary, Travelucion. The company reminds shareholders that in 2017 it completed a 1 destination feasibility trial, in preparation of RevoluVIP, which generated an audited $2.5 Million in revenue. With these new websites and, increased destinations; IATA, Amadeus, Juniper, allied to cutting edge XML technology, the company will expand globally to over 130 new destinations and markets. The company is unaware of any comparable worldwide online retail travel network of the proposed size and notoriety. Shareholders may view the entire VIP Collection on pages 15 to 30 of the VIP Presentation. Imminently, the company will begin selling travel; to, from and at, all the cited destinations, as per the rollout chronology featured on the presentation.

The Lease Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company shall pay USD $101,340 annually for a 24 month lease term, which may be extended an additional 3 years subject to an increase in price by 5% annually. The company has chosen initially to lease the domain names, with a view to acquiring the domains in the future and, after accurate revenue numbers have been established. This is a non-arms-length transaction associated with certain insiders and, as such, is subject to Exchange approval.

RevoluVIP Travel Club

The wholly owned RevoluVIP International Inc. Travel Club, domiciled in Vancouver, Canada, will allow members to obtain a myriad of discounts and loyalty benefits and, also acquire worldwide travel services at reduced costs, depending on the membership affiliation level. Travel sales are provided and guaranteed by the duly licensed and bonded, IATA and Amadeus certified and, GDS affiliated, wholly owned subsidiary Travelucion. All sales on the network incorporate securitized compulsory payment via the company’s proprietary RevoluPAY payment app, a duly banking licensed e-wallet, created and owned by CUV Ventures subsidiary, RevoluPAY S.L., in Barcelona, Spain. As such, the system is a closed loop mechanism featuring wholly owned subsidiaries of CUV Ventures as sole system operators and service retailers.

Travel Network Pre-Beta http://dev.americavip.com/dev/

Travel Club Pre-Beta http://revoluvip.club/devclub/

RevoluVIP utilizes cutting edge Constellation Software subsidiary, Juniper, GDS XML technology, the newly obtained IATA and Amadeus licenses and, the proven know-how and team at Travelucion, to expand sales into over 130 new countries/markets, optimistically increasing Travelucion’s current single test destination audited annual revenue of 2.5 million dollars by potentially significant multiples.

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Cryptotoken sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion family remittance market. Click here to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) visit the Company’s website at www.cuvventures.com. The Company has approximately 123,200,000 shares issued and outstanding.

