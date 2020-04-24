Log in
CURO GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CURO Group Holdings Corp. - CURO

04/24/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO).

As a result of new payday lending regulations passed in Canada in 2016 and 2017, the Company began implementing a strategy to transition its Canadian business from single-pay loans to installment and “open-end” loan products, assuring investors that the transition would be slow and the negative effects minimal. Then, on October 24, 2018, the Company announced dismal 3Q2018 financial results, later revealing that it had greatly accelerated the pace of the transition, despite the known operational risks, which had greatly impacted its financial performance.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The court in that case has denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether CURO’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CURO’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of CURO shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-curo/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
