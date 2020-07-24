Log in
CURO Long -Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates CURO Group Holdings; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

07/24/2020 | 09:37am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of CURO Group Holdings, Corp. ("CURO Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: CURO) against certain of its officers and directors. 

In 2018 a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CURO Group from April 27, 2018 to October 24, 2018 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curo Group's conversion from Single-Pay Loans to Open-End Loans was materially undermining its ongoing financial performance and 2018 full-year guidance, including massively diluting its adjusted EBITDA and net revenue; and (2) consequently, Curo Group's 2018 full-year fiscal guidance was materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of CURO Group, holding shares before April 27, 2018, you may have standing to hold CURO Group harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curo-long--term-investor-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates--curo-group-holdings-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301099441.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
