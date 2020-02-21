Log in
CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.

(CURO)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CURO : SEC Filing - 4/A

02/21/2020 | 09:34pm EST
EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES
(1) The reported securities were sold by each of Friedman Fleischer & Lowe Capital Partners II, L.P. ('CP II'), FFL Parallel Fund II, L.P. ('PF II'), FFL Executive Partners II, L.P. ('EP II' and together with CP II and PF II, the 'FFL Funds') in a 144 sale. CP II sold 1,896,456 shares of common stock of the Company ('Common Stock'), PF II sold 65,505 shares of Common Stock and EP II sold 38,039 shares of Common Stock, in each case at $13.00 per share on February 19, 2020.
(2) Held directly by CP II.
(3) Solely for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each of the FFL Funds, Friedman Fleischer & Lowe GP II, L.P. ('GP II L.P.') and Friedman Fleischer & Lowe GP II, LLC ('GP II LLC' and, together with the FFL Funds and GP II L.P., the 'FFL Reporting Persons'), may be deemed to be directors-by-deputization. Each Reporting Person expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein. See Exhibit 99.3.
(4) Held directly by PF II.
(5) Held directly by EP II.

Disclaimer

CURO Group Holdings Corp. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2020 02:33:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 183 M
EBIT 2020 244 M
Net income 2020 129 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,81%
P/E ratio 2020 4,65x
P/E ratio 2021 4,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,48x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 564 M
Chart CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
CURO Group Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 13,60  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Francis Gayhardt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Rippel Executive Chairman
William Baker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger W. Dean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Pittman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.11.66%567
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD6.84%40 697
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-10.92%23 495
ORIX CORPORATION-0.57%21 823
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-6.58%20 637
ACOM CO., LTD.-0.39%7 305
