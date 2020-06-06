Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and Encourages Long-Term CURO Stockholders to Contact the Firm

06/06/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating CURO Group Holdings Corp. ("CURO") (NYSE: CURO) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

In 2019, a securities fraud complaint was filed against CURO in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of CURO's stock between April 27, 2018 and October 24, 2018.  Among other things, the complaint alleges that during that time period CURO and certain executive officers misrepresented to investors the negative financial and operational impact that regulatory rate changes were having on Company's business, operations, and prospects.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of CURO's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged misconduct.

Current CURO stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to April 27, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/curo-group-holdings-corp/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com 
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-curo-group-holdings-corp-curo-and-encourages-long-term-curo-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301071633.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
