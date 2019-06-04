Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2019

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), is pleased to announce its financial results and present management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six month periods ended April 30, 2019 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended April 30, 2019 compared to the Three-month Period Ended April 30, 2018:

During the three-month period ended April 30, 2019, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 9% to 267,000 transactions from 245,000 for the three-month period ended April 30, 2018;

Revenues increased 6% or $.6 million to $9.5 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2019;

Net operating income was unchanged at $1.1 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2019; and

Net income was unchanged at $0.5 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Six-month Period Ended April 30, 2019 compared to the Six-month Period Ended April 30, 2018:

During the six-month period ended April 30, 2019, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 9% to 494,000 transactions from 455,000 for the six-month period ended April 30, 2018. Since April 30, 2018, the Company has added 375 new customer relationships comprising 1,098 locations, of which 335 relationships representing 979 transacting locations were added in the United States and 40 relationships representing 119 locations were added in Canada;

Revenues increased 4% or $0.6 million to $17.9 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2019;

Net operating income decreased to $1.4 million from $2.9 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2019;

Net income decreased to $335,000 from $824,000 for the six-month period ended April 30, 2019; and

The decrease in profitability for the six-month period is attributable primarily to lower revenue from exotic currencies and increased expenses related to the buildout of our infrastructure to support continued growth.

Seasonality is reflected in the timing of when foreign currencies are in greater or lower demand. In a normal operating year there is seasonality to the Company's operations with higher revenues generated from March until September and lower revenues from October to February. This coincides with peak tourism seasons in North America when there are generally more travelers entering and leaving the United States and Canada.

Selected Financial Data Three-months

ending

Revenue

Net operating

income

Net income

(loss) Total assets

Total equity

Earnings

(loss) per

share (diluted) $

$

$ $

$

$ 4/30/2019 9,460,809 1,081,292 507,370 82,267,882 63,022,826 0.08 1/31/2019 8,451,671 271,410 (172,811 ) 82,045,951 62,678,990 (0.03 ) 10/31/2018 10,270,234 1,724,576 995,967 73,267,274 62,721,937 0.17 7/31/2018 11,537,280 3,533,642 2,407,522 86,860,274 61,629,104 0.37 4/30/2018 8,887,772 1,115,289 507,606 84,714,970 57,789,679 0.08 1/31/2018 8,402,855 1,764,296 316,148 79,794,495 57,809,076 0.05 10/31/2017 9,355,315 2,609,517 1,337,947 63,968,227 56,492,618 0.21 7/31/2017 9,862,335 3,597,678 1,944,247 71,348,901 55,545,083 0.31

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call on June 5, 2019 at 8:30 AM (EST). To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

Toll Free: 1 (855) 336-7594

Conference ID number: 4278655

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

