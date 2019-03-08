Log in
Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 7, 2019 and new members of the board of directors.

03/08/2019 | 06:00pm EST

TORONTO, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX: CXI) (OTC Pink: CURN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on March 7, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The nominees listed in the management information circular dated January 23, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

NomineeVotes For%Withheld%
Joseph August4,743,92299.895,0140.11
Chirag Bhavsar4,743,92299.895,0140.11
Johanne Brossard4,748,926100100.00
Chitwant Kohli4,748,32699.886100.01
Mark Mickleborough4,405,07692.76343,8607.24
Randolph W. Pinna4,677,67398.5071,2631.50
V. James Sardo4,534,97395.49210,7544.51

The Company is also pleased to announce that subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Daryl Yeo to serve as a Director of the Corporation effective March 8, 2019, until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Yeo is an experienced board director and retired senior executive with a proven track record of over 40 years in the financial services industry covering a broad spectrum of consumer and business client markets, trade finance and treasury management. He has also played an instrumental role in the establishment of a Schedule 1 bank in Canada, with his involvement including oversight of all operational policies, establishment & implementation of an enterprise risk management framework, and implementation of internal financial controls. Since 2007, he has held the ICD.D designation.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

Contact Information
For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@ceifx.com
Website: www.ceifx.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information includes, or may be based upon, estimates, forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations with respect to, among other things, demand and market outlook for wholesale and retail foreign currency exchange products and services, proposed entry into the Canadian financial services industry, future growth, the timing and scale of future business plans, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “preliminary”, “project”, “will”, “would”, and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such information is provided, and on information available to management at such time. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information due to a number of factors including, without limitation, the competitive nature of the foreign exchange industry, currency exchange risks, the need for the Company to manage its planned growth, the effects of product development and the need for continued technological change, protection of the Company’s proprietary rights, the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry in which it operates, network security risks, the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems, theft and risk of physical harm to personnel, reliance on key management personnel, global economic deterioration negatively impacting tourism, volatile securities markets impacting security pricing in a manner unrelated to operating performance and impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital as well as the factors identified throughout this press release and in the section entitled “Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Year Ended October 31, 2017. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents management’s expectations as of the date hereof (or as of the date such information is otherwise stated to be presented) and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
