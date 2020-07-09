Currency Exchange International : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Customer Protective Measures

Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

Order Foreign Currency

CXI lets you order currency without ever leaving your home with OnlineFX. Get any of our more than 90 currencies as fast as next day and delivered to your doorstep.

OnlineFX is available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Washington DC, and Wyoming.

In March we announced a temporary closing of all of our company-owned retail branches due to coronavirus. We're working really hard on welcoming you back to our retail branches and look forward to seeing you again soon. As we reopen, you will notice we have made some safety precautions to help protect our employees and customers. Additionally, we are currently still selling all our normal currencies and purchasing all major currencies. We are limited in some minor currencies, so we advise contacting a branch prior to coming in to confirm we purchase any minor currency.

As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to issue new guidance on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, we've carefully weighed the health and safety of our customers and employees with our desire to serve you in our branches.

Here's the current status of our branch hours for all of our company-owned retail locations. We will continue updating our branch locations status below as we get more information.

= Closed = Open = OnlineFX Home Delivery Available TBD = To be determined

As a multinational company, we have strong relationships in place with all of our vendors and service providers as well as insights from health experts including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and local health authorities. We have confirmed our procedures meet or exceed their guidelines.

Enhanced Cleaning: Both in branch and at our processing centers, we've initiated expanded cleaning and disinfecting. We've also ensured the buildings and shopping centers are providing their own enhanced cleaning procedures.

Both in branch and at our processing centers, we've initiated expanded cleaning and disinfecting. We've also ensured the buildings and shopping centers are providing their own enhanced cleaning procedures. Personal Protection: Hand sanitizer will be available for our employees and customers on demand. We are providing our employees with cloth masks and have increased the height of plexiglass at all retail locations that were not fully enclosed. We are adding floor markers to help remind everyone to keep a safe distance while you're waiting to exchange currency.

Hand sanitizer will be available for our employees and customers on demand. We are providing our employees with cloth masks and have increased the height of plexiglass at all retail locations that were not fully enclosed. We are adding floor markers to help remind everyone to keep a safe distance while you're waiting to exchange currency. Travel Restrictions: Both in branch and at our processing centers, we have implemented travel restrictions that limit any unnecessary travel and utilize video conferencing instead of group meetings. Upon return from certain regions, we are requiring our employees to self-quarantine prior to returning to work.

Both in branch and at our processing centers, we have implemented travel restrictions that limit any unnecessary travel and utilize video conferencing instead of group meetings. Upon return from certain regions, we are requiring our employees to self-quarantine prior to returning to work. We Ask You, Our Clients: If you are feeling ill, have tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus, or have traveled internationally or to any CDC Advisory location, please wait two weeks of being symptom-free before coming to the branch. To enable quicker exchanges, we have our OnlineFX Reservation website available so you can order your currency ahead of time. When you do this, you can arrange a specific time to pick up your order. This tends to speed up our transactions.

We are also working with best practices and guidance from health leaders so we can provide you a necessary service in your travel journey.

Here are some signs you will see at our branch in support of our safety precautions:

We understand there is a lot of misinformation being spread about cash handling. We want you to be confident in your handling of foreign cash. CXI has no restrictions on its currency purchases or sales related to the virus. There is no link to foreign cash being a carrier of the virus more than US cash and neither are likely vectors to spread the virus. The best practice for all cash handling is for an individual to wash or clean their hands afterward. Relevant sources below support the general consensus that the risk of handling soft surface materials like cash is low.

'Despite reports that the World Health Organization was pushing people to use contactless payments, a spokesperson for the WHO tells CNBC Make It it has not issued any warnings or statements about the use of cash. Instead, it reiterated that you should wash your hands, including after handling money, especially if you're eating or touching food.' - CNBC

'Flu viruses, for example, can survive on hard surfaces for 24 hours, but they can only survive on surfaces like tissues for 15 minutes …It's not people exchanging money that's spreading coronavirus.' - Dr. Amesh A. Adlja, M.D., Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security

'...the coronavirus would therefore also live longer on debit and credit cards, and mobile phones, which are being encouraged as payment option by many of the world's central banks. 'Cash is just one of a number of frequently touched surfaces we encounter. The same is true for any other payment device whether it's a card, phone or watch,' says Reserve Bank of New Zealand assistant governor, Christian Hawkesby.