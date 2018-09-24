Currie Rose Resources Plans Next Phase of Exploration Work in Rossland, BC.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2018) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) (FSE: CDVM) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update of activities on the Rossland Gold Project (the "Project") located in central southern British Columbia, including the selection of drill targets for its first drill program and preparation for an airborne drone magnetic survey of the property.

Work by the company to date includes:

Completion of ground-based field work including rock chip sampling and historic mine dump sampling. Results are pending;

Planning of an Airborne Drone magnetic survey to be completed by the end of October, 2018 to assist in identifying potential strike extensions to known high sulphide bearing veins that can host gold mineralisation;

Absorption of the historically mined "Con. St. Elmo" Crown claim into the current package, at no cost to the company;

Identification of preliminary diamond drill targets through the extensive review of historic records;

Identification of additional drill targets through the continued review of the historic data, identifying potential strike extensions to known mineralisation from historic mining activities;

Submission of a Notice of Work to the BC Ministry of Energy and Mines to approve anticipated drilling activities.

The Rossland Mining Camp produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia history.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada. Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the recently acquired Rossland Project in BC.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF CURRIE ROSE, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mike Griffiths, CEO

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com



Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

- 30 -