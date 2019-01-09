Curtiss Wright : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and 2019 Expectations

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its fourth
quarter and full-year 2018 financial results after the close of trading
on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A webcast conference call will be held on
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:00 am EST for management to discuss
the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2018 performance as well as
expectations for 2019 financial performance. David C. Adams, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer, and Glenn E. Tynan, Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
The financial press release, access to the webcast and the accompanying
financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section
on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.
In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is
(844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.
For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be
available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after
the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available
for seven days.
|
Access Conference Call Replay:
|
Domestic
|
|
|
(855) 859-2056
|
International
|
|
|
(404) 537-3406
|
Passcode
|
|
|
4269278
|
|
|
|
About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company
that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services
to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on
the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright
has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted
customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,600 people
worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005470/en/