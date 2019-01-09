Log in
Curtiss-Wright Corp.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP. (CW)
01/09 09:37:59 am
105.705 USD   +0.95%
Curtiss Wright : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and 2019 Expectations

01/09/2019 | 09:16am EST

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A webcast conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:00 am EST for management to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2018 performance as well as expectations for 2019 financial performance. David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Glenn E. Tynan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the accompanying financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available for seven days.

Access Conference Call Replay:
Domestic     (855) 859-2056
International (404) 537-3406
Passcode 4269278
 

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 452 M
EBIT 2018 378 M
Net income 2018 270 M
Debt 2018 365 M
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 17,39
P/E ratio 2019 15,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 4 489 M
Chart CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Curtiss-Wright Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 133 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Charles Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas P. Quinly Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Glenn Edward Tynan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Allen A. Kozinski Independent Director
Albert E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP.0.39%4 489
SAFRAN1.00%48 160
TRANSDIGM GROUP1.71%18 015
MTU AERO ENGINES5.56%9 462
HEICO CORP-2.17%8 878
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.4.80%7 765
