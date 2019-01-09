Curtiss Wright : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and 2019 Expectations

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A webcast conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:00 am EST for management to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2018 performance as well as expectations for 2019 financial performance. David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Glenn E. Tynan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the accompanying financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available for seven days.

Access Conference Call Replay: Domestic (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406 Passcode 4269278

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

