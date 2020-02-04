Curtiss Wright : Declares Dividend of $0.17 Per Share for Common Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock, payable April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2020.

