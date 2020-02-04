Log in
Curtiss Wright : Declares Dividend of $0.17 Per Share for Common Stock

02/04/2020

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock, payable April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2020.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 517 M
EBIT 2019 408 M
Net income 2019 306 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 6 205 M
Chart CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Curtiss-Wright Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 157,17  $
Last Close Price 145,35  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Charles Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas P. Quinly Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Glenn Edward Tynan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Albert E. Smith Independent Director
John B. Nathman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION3.17%6 345
SAFRAN6.72%64 382
TRANSDIGM GROUP16.48%35 014
MTU AERO ENGINES AG8.41%16 229
HEICO CORPORATION7.25%14 432
MEGGITT PLC3.75%6 859
