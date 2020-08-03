Curtiss Wright : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Reinitiates Full-Year 2020 Guidance
0
08/03/2020 | 04:32pm EDT
Q2 Results Reflect Solid Defense Market Sales Growth and Benefits of Cost Containment Actions
Expect Strong FY’20 Free Cash Flow Generation
Maintain Healthy Balance Sheet with Ample Liquidity
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter2020 Highlights:
Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74, with Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31;
Reported free cash flow (FCF) of $130 million, up 71% compared to the prior year period, with Adjusted FCF of $136 million, up 70%, and Adjusted FCF conversion of 247%;
Net sales of $550 million, down 14%, with defense market sales up 5%;
New orders of $620 million, up 3%, led by strong growth in naval defense;
Reported operating income of $55 million, down 48%, with Reported operating margin of 10.1%, down 640 basis points; and
Adjusted operating income of $79 million, down 27%, with Adjusted operating margin of 14.3%, down 250 basis points.
“Our second quarter performance reflects our team’s ability to take swift action and effectively manage the business in this exceptionally challenging environment,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Across Curtiss-Wright, we continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our employees and ensure the continuity of our operations. Our results reflect solid sales growth in our defense markets, the benefits of our ongoing cost containment initiatives and strong free cash flow which produced a robust free cash flow conversion of 247% in the quarter.
“Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, we expect continued overall growth in our defense markets, which remain strong, along with sequential improvement in our commercial markets, as we slowly rebound from lower second quarter demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are increasing and accelerating difficult, but essential, restructuring actions aimed at mitigating the challenging conditions within our commercial end markets. As a result, we now anticipate $35 million in restructuring costs in 2020 to generate $40 million in annualized savings, which is expected to benefit our performance for the remainder of 2020 and in 2021.
“Our balanced portfolio, along with the anticipated cost savings generated by these actions, provides the necessary confidence to reinitiate our full-year 2020 guidance. Further, it supports our ability to generate strong Adjusted free cash flow of $350 to $380 million. Overall, we remain focused on executing on our long-term strategy to deliver significant value for our shareholders.”
Full-Year2020 AdjustedGuidance (compared to Full-Year 2019 Adjusted Actuals):
Overall sales expected to be down 4% to 6%; Defense market growth remains in-line with prior guidance at 8% to 10%;
Adjusted operating income expected to be down 5% to 8%;
Adjusted operating margin expected to be down 30 to 50 basis points to new range of 16.0% to 16.2%, as cost containment actions expected to partially offset impact of decline in sales volume;
Adjusted diluted EPS range of $6.60 to $6.85, with approximately 40% of full-year 2020 EPS expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter;
Adjusted FCF guidance range of $350 to $380 million, with Adjusted FCF conversion increasing to approximately 130%; and
The Company now anticipates $35 million in restructuring costs in 2020 to generate $40 million in annualized savings, which is expected to benefit our performance for the remainder of 2020 and in 2021; this exceeds the original expectations of $28 million in restructuring costs in 2020 to generate $20 million in annualized savings which were to begin in 2021.
Financing of $300 Million in Senior Notes:
During the second quarter, the Company priced a private placement debt offering of $300 million for senior notes, consisting of $150 million 3.10% notes due 2030 and $150 million 3.20% notes due 2032; The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2020; and
Curtiss-Wright maintains a flexible and conservative capital structure, including significant dry powder for acquisitions and other corporate needs.
Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results
(In millions)
2Q-2020
2Q-2019
Change
Sales
$
550.0
$
639.0
(14%)
Reported operating income
$
55.3
$
105.7
(48%)
Adjustments (1)
23.2
2.0
Adjusted operating income (1)
$
78.5
$
107.7
(27%)
Adjusted operating margin (1)
14.3%
16.8%
(250 bps)
(1)
Adjusted results exclude $15 million in restructuring costs, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for current and prior year acquisitions, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.
Sales of $550 million, down $89 million, or 14%, compared to the prior year (down 17% organic, up 3% acquisitions);
Sales to the defense markets increased 5%, led by solid growth in aerospace and naval defense, while sales to the commercial markets decreased 29%, due to reduced demand in the general industrial, commercial aerospace and power generation markets resulting from the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please refer to the accompanying tables for an overall breakdown of sales by end market;
Adjusted operating income was $79 million, down 27%, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 250 basis points to 14.3%, reflecting unfavorable overhead absorption on lower organic revenues in the Commercial/Industrial and Power segments, partially offset by the benefits of our company-wide cost containment actions; and
Non-segment expenses of $8 million decreased by $2 million, or 21% compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower corporate spending.
Net Earnings and Diluted EPS
(In millions, except EPS)
2Q-2020
2Q-2019
Change
Reported net earnings
$
31.0
$
80.1
(61%)
Adjustments, net of tax (1)
23.9
1.5
Adjusted net earnings (1)
$
54.9
$
81.6
(33%)
Reported diluted EPS
$
0.74
$
1.86
(60%)
Adjustments, net of tax (1)
0.57
0.04
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)
$
1.31
$
1.90
(31%)
(1)
Adjusted results exclude $15 million in restructuring costs, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for current and prior year acquisitions, one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business, and a $10 million non-cash currency translation loss (within non-operating income) related to the liquidation of a foreign legal entity.
Reported net earnings of $31 million, down $49 million, or 61% from the prior year, reflecting lower segment operating income, a non-cash currency translation loss related to the liquidation of a foreign legal entity and a higher effective tax rate;
Reported diluted EPS of $0.74, down 60% from the prior year, reflecting lower net earnings, partially offset by a lower share count;
Adjusted net earnings of $55 million, down 33%;
Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31, down 31%; and
Effective tax rate of 27.4%, an increase from 22.7% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned foreign currency translation loss.
Free Cash Flow
(In millions)
2Q-2020
2Q-2019
Change
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140.4
$
92.2
52%
Capital expenditures
(10.7)
(16.4)
35%
Reported free cash flow
$
129.7
$
75.8
71%
Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) (1)
2.0
4.0
(50%)
Restructuring (1)
4.1
-
-
Adjusted free cash flow (1)
$
135.8
$
79.8
70%
(1)
Adjusted free cash flow excludes a capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG which impacted both periods, and the cash impact from restructuring in the current period.
Reported free cash flow was $130 million, an increase of $54 million compared to the prior year, principally driven by higher collections, timing of tax payments and a reduction in capital expenditures, partially offset by lower cash earnings;
Capital expenditures decreased $6 million to $11 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower capital investments within the Power segment; and
Adjusted free cash flow, which excludes restructuring in the current period, as well as the DRG facility investment in the current and prior year periods, improved by $56 million, or 70%, to $136 million.
New Orders and Backlog
New orders of $620 million increased 3% compared with the prior year period, led by strong organic growth in naval defense for aircraft carrier and submarine platforms, which more than offset reduced demand in the commercial markets; and
Backlog of $2.2 billion increased 1% from December 31, 2019.
Share Repurchase and Dividends
During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 132,443 shares of its common stock for approximately $13 million;
Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares for approximately $125 million, which included a $100 million opportunistic share repurchase program executed in March; and
The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 a share, unchanged from the previous quarter.
Second Quarter 2020 Segment Performance
Commercial/Industrial
(In millions)
2Q-2020
2Q-2019
Change
Sales
$
213.6
$
292.9
(27%)
Reported operating income
$
14.4
$
51.4
(72%)
Adjustments (1)
7.7
-
Adjusted operating income (1)
$
22.1
$
51.4
(57%)
Adjusted operating margin (1)
10.3%
17.5%
(720 bps)
(1)
Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for current year acquisition.
Sales of $214 million, down $79 million, or 27%, compared to the prior year (down 28% organic, up 1% acquisition), primarily due to reduced demand resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, though order activity sequentially improved as the quarter progressed;
Lower commercial aerospace market revenues principally reflect reduced OEM sales of actuation and sensors equipment, as well as surface treatment services;
General industrial market sales declines reflect reduced demand for industrial vehicle, valve and controls products, as well as surface treatment services;
Reported operating income was $14 million, with Reported operating margin of 6.7%; and
Adjusted operating income was $22 million, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 720 basis points to 10.3%, reflecting unfavorable absorption on lower revenues across our commercial markets, partially offset by the benefits of our cost containment initiatives.
Defense
(In millions)
2Q-2020
2Q-2019
Change
Sales
$
170.0
$
158.5
7%
Reported operating income
$
27.9
$
32.6
(15%)
Adjustments (1)
8.9
0.9
Adjusted operating income (1)
$
36.8
$
33.5
10%
Adjusted operating margin (1)
21.6%
21.0%
60 bps
(1)
Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, and one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for current and prior year acquisitions.
Sales of $170 million, up $11 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year (down 2% organic, up 9% acquisition);
Higher aerospace defense market revenues principally reflect increased sales of embedded computing equipment on various Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) programs, including fighter jets and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) platforms;
Strong naval defense market revenue growth was due to higher sales of valves on the Virginia class submarine program as well as the contribution from the 901D acquisition;
Reduced ground defense market revenues reflect lower sales on domestic and international tank platforms;
Lower commercial aerospace market revenues reflect lower sales of flight test instrumentation equipment;
Reported operating income was $28 million, with Reported operating margin of 16.4%; and
Adjusted operating income was $37 million, up 10% from the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 21.6%, primarily reflecting the contribution from the 901D acquisition and the benefits of our cost containment actions.
Power
(In millions)
2Q-2020
2Q-2019
Change
Sales
$
166.4
$
187.6
(11%)
Reported operating income
$
21.3
$
32.0
(34%)
Adjustments (1)
6.5
1.2
Adjusted operating income (1)
$
27.8
$
33.2
(16%)
Adjusted operating margin (1)
16.7%
17.7%
(100 bps)
(1)
Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.
Sales of $166 million, down $21 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year;
Lower naval defense market revenues reflect production timing, as we completed the transition of our DRG business from New York to South Carolina in the second quarter and expect a steady, sequential ramp up to full production in the second half of the year; In addition, lower service center sales were partially offset by increased Columbia class submarine revenues;
Reduced power generation market sales principally reflect lower domestic and international aftermarket revenues; and
Reported operating income was $21 million, with Reported operating margin of 12.8%; and
Adjusted operating income was $28 million, down 16%, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 100 basis points to 16.7%, reflecting unfavorable overhead absorption on lower naval defense and power generation revenues, partially offset by the benefits of our cost containment actions.
**********
A more detailed breakdown of the Company’s 2020 financial guidance by segment and by market, as well as all reconciliations of Reported GAAP amounts to Adjusted non-GAAP amounts can be found in the accompanying schedules.
Conference Call & Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A live webcast of the call and the accompanying financial presentation, as well as a replay of the call, will be made available on the internet by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.curtisswright.com.
(Tables to Follow)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
($'s in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
June 30,
Change
2020
2019
$
%
2020
2019
$
%
Product sales
$
466,445
$
532,253
$
(65,808)
(12
%)
$
964,374
$
1,003,852
$
(39,478)
(4
%)
Service sales
83,602
106,743
(23,141)
(22
%)
186,904
213,458
(26,554)
(12
%)
Total net sales
550,047
638,996
(88,949)
(14
%)
1,151,278
1,217,310
(66,032)
(5
%)
Cost of product sales
309,152
342,726
(33,574)
(10
%)
639,965
654,682
(14,717)
(2
%)
Cost of service sales
54,869
66,226
(11,357)
(17
%)
124,708
135,711
(11,003)
(8
%)
Total cost of sales
364,021
408,952
(44,931)
(11
%)
764,673
790,393
(25,720)
(3
%)
Gross profit
186,026
230,044
(44,018)
(19
%)
386,605
426,917
(40,312)
(9
%)
Research and development expenses
18,269
18,900
(631)
(3
%)
36,576
36,141
435
1
%
Selling expenses
25,193
30,693
(5,500)
(18
%)
56,781
62,170
(5,389)
(9
%)
General and administrative expenses
76,606
74,766
1,840
2
%
153,264
150,876
2,388
2
%
Restructuring expenses
10,609
—
10,609
NM
12,189
—
12,189
NM
Operating income
55,349
105,685
(50,336)
(48
%)
127,795
177,730
(49,935)
(28
%)
Interest expense
8,515
7,960
555
7
%
16,004
15,232
772
5
%
Other income, net
(4,105)
5,871
(9,976)
(170
%)
1,427
11,349
(9,922)
(87
%)
Earnings before income taxes
42,729
103,596
(60,867)
(59
%)
113,218
173,847
(60,629)
(35
%)
Provision for income taxes
(11,711)
(23,524)
11,813
(50
%)
(30,439)
(38,182)
7,743
(20
%)
Net earnings
$
31,018
$
80,072
$
(49,054)
(61
%)
$
82,779
$
135,665
$
(52,886)
(39
%)
Net earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.75
$
1.87
$
1.97
$
3.17
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.74
$
1.86
$
1.95
$
3.15
Dividends per share
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.34
$
0.32
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
41,629
42,758
42,092
42,776
Diluted
41,855
43,024
42,362
43,038
NM - not meaningful
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
($'s in thousands, except par value)
June 30,
December 31,
Change
2020
2019
%
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
155,383
$
391,033
(60)
%
Receivables, net
598,340
632,194
(5)
%
Inventories, net
461,902
424,835
9
%
Other current assets
51,584
81,729
(37)
%
Total current assets
1,267,209
1,529,791
(17)
%
Property, plant, and equipment, net
381,226
385,593
(1)
%
Goodwill
1,197,194
1,166,680
3
%
Other intangible assets, net
489,208
479,907
2
%
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
157,526
165,490
(5)
%
Prepaid pension asset
123,695
—
NM
Other assets
26,613
36,800
(28)
%
Total assets
$
3,642,671
$
3,764,261
(3)
%
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
171,842
222,000
(23)
%
Accrued expenses
128,800
164,744
(22)
%
Income taxes payable
7,177
7,670
(6)
%
Deferred revenue
263,110
276,115
(5)
%
Other current liabilities
91,049
74,202
23
%
Total current liabilities
661,978
744,731
(11)
%
Long-term debt
834,802
760,639
10
%
Deferred tax liabilities, net
92,941
80,159
16
%
Accrued pension and other postretirement benefit costs
90,004
138,635
(35)
%
Long-term operating lease liability
137,213
145,124
(5)
%
Long-term portion of environmental reserves
15,271
15,026
2
%
Other liabilities
97,167
105,575
(8)
%
Total liabilities
1,929,376
1,989,889
(3)
%
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $1 par value
49,187
49,187
—
%
Additional paid in capital
118,467
116,070
2
%
Retained earnings
2,565,727
2,497,111
3
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(342,681)
(325,274)
(5)
%
Less: cost of treasury stock
(677,405)
(562,722)
(20)
%
Total stockholders' equity
1,713,295
1,774,372
(3)
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,642,671
$
3,764,261
(3)
%
NM - not meaningful
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
($'s in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
Change
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Sales:
Commercial/Industrial
$213,648
$292,900
(27%)
$478,016
$562,758
(15%)
Defense
169,955
158,492
7%
336,066
292,275
15%
Power
166,444
187,604
(11%)
337,196
362,277
(7%)
Total sales
$550,047
$638,996
(14%)
$1,151,278
$1,217,310
(5%)
Operating income (expense):
Commercial/Industrial
$14,366
$51,376
(72%)
$49,353
$86,581
(43%)
Defense
27,872
32,607
(15%)
56,576
53,339
6%
Power
21,259
31,983
(34%)
41,881
57,364
(27%)
Total segments
$63,497
$115,966
(45%)
$147,810
$197,284
(25%)
Corporate and other
(8,148)
(10,281)
21%
(20,015)
(19,554)
(2%)
Total operating income
$55,349
$105,685
(48%)
$127,795
$177,730
(28%)
Operating margins:
Commercial/Industrial
6.7%
17.5%
(1,080 bps)
10.3%
15.4%
(510 bps)
Defense
16.4%
20.6%
(420 bps)
16.8%
18.2%
(140 bps)
Power
12.8%
17.0%
(420 bps)
12.4%
15.8%
(340 bps)
Total Curtiss-Wright
10.1%
16.5%
(640 bps)
11.1%
14.6%
(350 bps)
Segment margins
11.5%
18.1%
(660 bps)
12.8%
16.2%
(340 bps)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SALES BY END MARKET (UNAUDITED)
($'s in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
Change
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Defense markets:
Aerospace
$
109,305
$
104,426
5
%
$
211,133
$
183,213
15
%
Ground
20,029
26,394
(24
%)
42,686
47,151
(9
%)
Naval
164,941
149,853
10
%
330,633
280,941
18
%
Total Defense
$
294,275
$
280,673
5
%
$
584,452
$
511,305
14
%
Commercial markets:
Aerospace
$
71,084
$
108,000
(34
%)
$
171,765
$
211,222
(19
%)
Power Generation
76,202
93,171
(18
%)
160,550
189,652
(15
%)
General Industrial
108,486
157,152
(31
%)
234,511
305,131
(23
%)
Total Commercial
$
255,772
$
358,323
(29
%)
$
566,826
$
706,005
(20
%)
Total Curtiss-Wright
$
550,047
$
638,996
(14
%)
$
1,151,278
$
1,217,310
(5
%)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
The Corporation supplements its financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. Curtiss-Wright believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. Curtiss-Wright encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The Company’s presentation of its financials and guidance includes an Adjusted (non-GAAP) view that excludes significant restructuring costs in 2020 associated with its operations, including one-time actions taken in response to COVID-19, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, first year purchase accounting costs associated with its acquisitions, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs, and capital investments, specifically associated with the relocation of the DRG business in the Power segment. Transition costs include relocation of employees and equipment as well as overlapping facility and labor costs associated with the relocation. We believe this Adjusted view will provide improved transparency to the investment community in order to better measure Curtiss-Wright’s ongoing operating and financial performance and better comparisons of our key financial metrics to our peers. Reconciliations of “Reported” GAAP amounts to “Adjusted” non-GAAP amounts are furnished within this release.
The following definitions are provided:
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted EPS
These Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) under GAAP excluding: (i) the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions for current and prior year periods, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs; (ii) one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of a business in the current year period; (iii) the non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program; and (iv) significant restructuring costs in 2020 associated with its operations.
Organic Sales and Organic Operating Income
The Corporation discloses organic sales and organic operating income because the Corporation believes it provides investors with insight as to the Company’s ongoing business performance. Organic sales and organic operating income are defined as sales and operating income excluding the impact of restructuring costs, foreign currency fluctuations and contributions from acquisitions made during the last twelve months.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2020 vs. 2019
Commercial/Industrial
Defense
Power
Total Curtiss-Wright
Sales
Operating income
Sales
Operating income
Sales
Operating income
Sales
Operating income
Organic
(28%)
(59%)
(2%)
(11%)
(11%)
(14%)
(17%)
(35%)
Acquisitions
1%
0%
9%
(1%)
0%
0%
3%
(1%)
Restructuring
0%
(14%)
0%
(5%)
0%
(20%)
0%
(13%)
Foreign Currency
0%
1%
0%
2%
0%
0%
0%
1%
Total
(27%)
(72%)
7%
(15%)
(11%)
(34%)
(14%)
(48%)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020 vs. 2019
Commercial/Industrial
Defense
Power
Total Curtiss-Wright
Sales
Operating income
Sales
Operating income
Sales
Operating income
Sales
Operating income
Organic
(16%)
(35%)
5%
10%
(7%)
(14%)
(8%)
(19%)
Acquisitions
1%
0%
10%
(1%)
0%
0%
3%
0%
Restructuring
0%
(9%)
0%
(5%)
0%
(13%)
0%
(10%)
Foreign Currency
0%
1%
0%
2%
0%
0%
0%
1%
Total
(15%)
(43%)
15%
6%
(7%)
(27%)
(5%)
(28%)
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion
The Corporation discloses free cash flow because it measures cash flow available for investing and financing activities. Free cash flow represents cash available to repay outstanding debt, invest in the business, acquire businesses, return capital to shareholders and make other strategic investments. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes: (i) a capital investment in the Power segment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG; (ii) a voluntary contribution to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan made in the first quarter of 2020; and (iii) the cash impact from restructuring in 2020. The Corporation discloses free cash flow conversion because it measures the proportion of net earnings converted into free cash flow and is defined as free cash flow divided by net earnings from continuing operations. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as Adjusted free cash flow divided by Adjusted net earnings.
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
($'s in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140,367
$
92,244
$
(52,209)
$
40,386
Capital expenditures
(10,687)
(16,437)
(29,324)
(33,471)
Free cash flow
$
129,680
$
75,807
$
(81,533)
$
6,915
Voluntary pension contribution
—
—
150,000
—
Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment)
1,998
4,039
9,675
9,162
Restructuring
4,076
—
4,741
—
Adjusted free cash flow
$
135,754
$
79,846
$
82,883
$
16,077
Adjusted free cash flow conversion
247
%
100
%
74
%
12
%
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
2020 Guidance
As of August 3, 2020
($'s in millions, except per share data)
2019 Reported (GAAP)
2019 Adjustments (1) (Non-GAAP)
2019 Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2020 Reported Guidance (GAAP)
2020 Restructuring Adjustments (2) Non-GAAP)
2020 Other Adjustments (2) (Non-GAAP)
2020 Adjusted Guidance (3)(4)(5) (Non-GAAP)
Low
High
Low
High
2020 Chg vs 2019 Adjusted
Sales:
Commercial/Industrial
$
1,138
$
-
$
1,138
$
935
$
965
$
-
$
-
$
935
$
965
Defense
626
2
628
675
685
-
-
675
685
Power
724
-
724
740
750
-
-
740
750
Total sales
$
2,488
$
2
$
2,490
$
2,350
$
2,400
$
-
$
-
$
2,350
$
2,400
(4 to 6%)
Operating income:
Commercial/Industrial
$
180
$
-
$
180
$
106
$
114
$
20
$
2
$
128
$
136
Defense
137
2
140
139
142
4
13
156
159
Power
122
4
126
113
116
11
3
127
129
Total segments
439
7
446
358
372
35
18
411
424
Corporate and other
(35)
-
(35)
(35)
(36)
-
-
(35)
(36)
Total operating income
$
404
$
7
$
411
$
323
$
336
$
35
$
18
$
376
$
389
(5 to 8%)
Interest expense
$
(31)
$
-
$
(31)
$
(35)
$
(36)
$
-
$
-
$
(35)
$
(36)
Other income, net
24
-
24
13
14
-
10
23
24
Earnings before income taxes
397
7
403
301
315
35
27
363
377
Provision for income taxes
(89)
(2)
(90)
(71)
(74)
(8)
(6)
(85)
(89)
Net earnings
$
308
$
5
$
313
$
230
$
241
$
27
$
21
$
278
$
289
Diluted earnings per share
$
7.15
$
0.12
$
7.27
$
5.47
$
5.72
$
0.64
$
0.50
$
6.60
$
6.85
(6 to 9%)
Diluted shares outstanding
43.0
43.0
42.1
42.1
42.1
42.1
Effective tax rate
22.4%
22.4%
23.5%
23.5%
23.5%
23.5%
Operating margins:
Commercial/Industrial
15.8%
-
15.8%
11.4%
11.8%
+210 bps
-
13.7%
14.1%
(170 to 210 bps)
Defense
21.9%
+40 bps
22.3%
20.6%
20.8%
+60 bps
+190 bps
23.1%
23.2%
80 to 90 bps
Power
16.9%
+50 bps
17.4%
15.2%
15.4%
+150 bps
+40 bps
17.1%
17.2%
(20 to 30 bps)
Total operating margin
16.2%
+30 bps
16.5%
13.7%
14.0%
+150 bps
+70 bps
16.0%
16.2%
(30 to 50 bps)
Free cash flow (6)
$
352
$
19
$
371
$
167
$
197
$
20
$
163
$
350
$
380
Notes: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding. All financial information by reportable segment for the 2019 and 2020 reporting periods reflects the Corporation’s first quarter 2020 segment reorganization.
(1) 2019 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions (Defense segment), specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business (Power Segment).
(2) 2020 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding $35 million in restructuring costs, $11 million in first year purchase accounting costs, specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with acquisitions, $4 million non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, and $3 million in one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business, as well as a $10 million non-cash currency translation loss (within non-operating income) related to the liquidation of a foreign legal entity.
(3) Commercial/Industrial segment 2020 Adjusted guidance excludes $20 million in restructuring costs and $2 million in one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Dyna-Flo.
(4) Defense segment 2020 Adjusted guidance excludes $4 million in restructuring costs, $9 million in one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with the acquisitions of 901D and IADS, and $4 million non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program.
(5) Power segment 2020 Adjusted guidance excludes $11 million in restructuring costs and $3 million in one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business.
(6) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2019 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes a $19 million capital investment in the Power segment related to construction of a new, state-of-the-art naval facility for the DRG business. 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a $150 million voluntary contribution made in January to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan, a $20 million cash impact from restructuring, and a $13 million capital investment related to the aforementioned DRG facility.
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
2020 Sales Growth Guidance by End Market
As of August 3, 2020
2020 % Change vs 2019
Defense Markets
Aerospace
4 - 6%
Ground
(5 - 7%)
Navy
14 - 16%
Total Defense
8 - 10%
Commercial Markets
Commercial Aerospace
(19 - 21%)
Power Generation
(3 - 5%)
General Industrial
(18 - 20%)
Total Commercial
(14 - 16%)
Total Curtiss-Wright Sales
(4 - 6%)
About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,900 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.
Certain statements made in this press release, including statements about future revenue, financial performance guidance, quarterly and annual revenue, net income, operating income growth, future business opportunities, cost saving initiatives, the successful integration of the Company’s acquisitions, future cash flow from operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act") and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements present management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial performance, and assumptions or judgments concerning such performance. Any discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; the impact of a global pandemic or national epidemic, and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, electronics, marine, and industrial companies. Such factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.