Curtiss Wright : to Participate in SunTrust 2019 Industrials and Services Summit

12/03/2019 | 09:16am EST

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Adams, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Glenn E. Tynan, will participate in the SunTrust 2019 Industrials and Services Summit in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event. A copy of the latest slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
