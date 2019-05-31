Cushman & Wakefield : Acquires Austin Operations of Peloton Commercial Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm has
acquired the Austin, Texas, operations of Peloton Commercial Real
Estate, one of Austin’s market-leading, full-service real estate
brokerage, property management and project management firms. Peloton’s
portfolio of leased and managed properties includes 5 million square
feet of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use property in the greater
Austin area.
The acquisition will add 40 Peloton Austin employees to Cushman &
Wakefield, including Peloton’s three partners: Kevin Granger, Brian
Liverman and Matt Frizzell.
Peloton’s operations in Dallas, Ft. Worth and Houston are unaffected by
the acquisition.
“Austin continues to be one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic
markets in the country,” said Andrew McDonald, President of Cushman &
Wakefield’s West Region. “Investing in Kevin, Brian, Matt and their
first-class team brings Cushman & Wakefield an enhanced competitive edge
in serving the Austin business community. From startups to corporate
giants, our ability to serve local, national and global occupiers and
investors in Austin has never been stronger.”
“Brian, Matt and myself, together with our entire team, could not be
more thrilled to be joining one of the world’s preeminent commercial
real estate platforms,” Granger said. “We are incredibly grateful to the
Peloton team for enabling us to grow our business and serve our clients
well during our six years as a part of their firm. The depth and breadth
of Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform and their outstanding team in
Austin will allow us to take it all to the next level.”
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and
owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services
firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70
countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core
services of property, facilities and project management, leasing,
capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005418/en/