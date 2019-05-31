Log in
Cushman & Wakefield : Acquires Austin Operations of Peloton Commercial Real Estate

05/31/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm has acquired the Austin, Texas, operations of Peloton Commercial Real Estate, one of Austin’s market-leading, full-service real estate brokerage, property management and project management firms. Peloton’s portfolio of leased and managed properties includes 5 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use property in the greater Austin area.

The acquisition will add 40 Peloton Austin employees to Cushman & Wakefield, including Peloton’s three partners: Kevin Granger, Brian Liverman and Matt Frizzell.

Peloton’s operations in Dallas, Ft. Worth and Houston are unaffected by the acquisition.

“Austin continues to be one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets in the country,” said Andrew McDonald, President of Cushman & Wakefield’s West Region. “Investing in Kevin, Brian, Matt and their first-class team brings Cushman & Wakefield an enhanced competitive edge in serving the Austin business community. From startups to corporate giants, our ability to serve local, national and global occupiers and investors in Austin has never been stronger.”

“Brian, Matt and myself, together with our entire team, could not be more thrilled to be joining one of the world’s preeminent commercial real estate platforms,” Granger said. “We are incredibly grateful to the Peloton team for enabling us to grow our business and serve our clients well during our six years as a part of their firm. The depth and breadth of Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform and their outstanding team in Austin will allow us to take it all to the next level.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield


© Business Wire 2019
