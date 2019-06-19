Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Head of Life Sciences for UK

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has appointed James Sheppard to head the
firm’s new Life Sciences team, based in London. Cushman & Wakefield’s
Life Sciences team will provide full-service real estate advice to the
life sciences sector, including site selection and design, lease and
portfolio management, operational advice, financing and capital markets.
Sheppard brings to the firm a wealth of experience in the
identification, design and operation of Life Science facilities from the
startup phase to maturity. He will lead and develop Cushman &
Wakefield’s existing relationships in the sector in London and across
the UK with a focus on major development projects.
A graduate in pharmacology and molecular genetics, Sheppard has
developed an expertise in incubator and accelerator projects, guiding a
diverse range of investors, entrepreneurs and occupiers across the
sector. In recent years he has worked on the successful delivery of two
globally recognized centers of excellence in London: The Francis Crick
Institute and Imperial College’s new Translation & Innovation Hub at
White City.
Charles Dady, International Partner and Head of UK Landlord Services,
Cushman & Wakefield, said: “The UK is at the forefront of scientific
innovation and the confluence of life sciences and technology is
gathering pace. To provide insightful advice, the real estate sector
needs a deeper understanding of the dynamics affecting occupiers and the
ecosystems within which they operate. We are therefore delighted that
James is joining us to work closely with our agency teams and
specialists in healthcare, education and the public sector.”
Sheppard said: “The demand for lab space is growing exponentially and it
is imperative that the industry seeks the right advice to manage this
growth and build a sustainable science community in the long term. I am
excited to be bringing my academic and hands-on experience within the
sector to Cushman & Wakefield, whose global platform is uniquely
positioned to capitalize on this exponential growth.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005485/en/