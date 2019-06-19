Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Head of Life Sciences for UK

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has appointed James Sheppard to head the firm’s new Life Sciences team, based in London. Cushman & Wakefield’s Life Sciences team will provide full-service real estate advice to the life sciences sector, including site selection and design, lease and portfolio management, operational advice, financing and capital markets.

Sheppard brings to the firm a wealth of experience in the identification, design and operation of Life Science facilities from the startup phase to maturity. He will lead and develop Cushman & Wakefield’s existing relationships in the sector in London and across the UK with a focus on major development projects.

A graduate in pharmacology and molecular genetics, Sheppard has developed an expertise in incubator and accelerator projects, guiding a diverse range of investors, entrepreneurs and occupiers across the sector. In recent years he has worked on the successful delivery of two globally recognized centers of excellence in London: The Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College’s new Translation & Innovation Hub at White City.

Charles Dady, International Partner and Head of UK Landlord Services, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “The UK is at the forefront of scientific innovation and the confluence of life sciences and technology is gathering pace. To provide insightful advice, the real estate sector needs a deeper understanding of the dynamics affecting occupiers and the ecosystems within which they operate. We are therefore delighted that James is joining us to work closely with our agency teams and specialists in healthcare, education and the public sector.”

Sheppard said: “The demand for lab space is growing exponentially and it is imperative that the industry seeks the right advice to manage this growth and build a sustainable science community in the long term. I am excited to be bringing my academic and hands-on experience within the sector to Cushman & Wakefield, whose global platform is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this exponential growth.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005485/en/