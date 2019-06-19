Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cushman & Wakefield PLC    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Head of Life Sciences for UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has appointed James Sheppard to head the firm’s new Life Sciences team, based in London. Cushman & Wakefield’s Life Sciences team will provide full-service real estate advice to the life sciences sector, including site selection and design, lease and portfolio management, operational advice, financing and capital markets.

Sheppard brings to the firm a wealth of experience in the identification, design and operation of Life Science facilities from the startup phase to maturity. He will lead and develop Cushman & Wakefield’s existing relationships in the sector in London and across the UK with a focus on major development projects.

A graduate in pharmacology and molecular genetics, Sheppard has developed an expertise in incubator and accelerator projects, guiding a diverse range of investors, entrepreneurs and occupiers across the sector. In recent years he has worked on the successful delivery of two globally recognized centers of excellence in London: The Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College’s new Translation & Innovation Hub at White City.

Charles Dady, International Partner and Head of UK Landlord Services, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “The UK is at the forefront of scientific innovation and the confluence of life sciences and technology is gathering pace. To provide insightful advice, the real estate sector needs a deeper understanding of the dynamics affecting occupiers and the ecosystems within which they operate. We are therefore delighted that James is joining us to work closely with our agency teams and specialists in healthcare, education and the public sector.”

Sheppard said: “The demand for lab space is growing exponentially and it is imperative that the industry seeks the right advice to manage this growth and build a sustainable science community in the long term. I am excited to be bringing my academic and hands-on experience within the sector to Cushman & Wakefield, whose global platform is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this exponential growth.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
10:02aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Appoints Head of Life Sciences for UK
BU
06/13CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Broll, Cushman & Wakefield enter Africa affiliation partne..
AQ
06/12CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Richard A. McGinn Joins Cushman & Wakefield Board of Direc..
AQ
06/10CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Richard A. McGinn Joins Cushman & Wakefield Board of Direc..
BU
06/10CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission ..
AQ
06/10Chinese cut realty buys outside mainland
AQ
06/08CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : World Trade Center sub indicted on bribery charges
AQ
06/08CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : World Trade Center sub indicted on bribery charges
AQ
06/07CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Prominent Capital Markets Team Joins Cushman & Wakefield
BU
06/04CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 390 M
EBIT 2019 402 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Debt 2019 2 006 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,87
P/E ratio 2020 18,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 3 841 M
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Stanley Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jonathan J. Coslet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.19%3 655
CBRE GROUP24.05%15 627
ZILLOW GROUP INC44.26%8 588
JONES LANG LASALLE INC5.56%5 815
FIRSTSERVICE CORP38.39%3 154
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG14.78%3 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About