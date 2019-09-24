Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Middle East Capital Markets Specialist

09/24/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Hassan Farran joins from Savills

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has appointed Hassan Farran to head its Middle East Desk on the EMEA Capital Markets team, based in London.

Farran joins Cushman & Wakefield from Savills, where for the past eight years he has played a key role in establishing the firm’s cross-border investment presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and leading the advisory teams on transactions for Middle Eastern clients. Prior to this role, Farran worked for Bena Properties in Syria advising on viable funding structures for real estate developments.

Farran’s considerable experience in advising Middle Eastern capital includes advising Rasmala Investment Bank Limited on its recent acquisition of the DuPont development in Leiden Bio Science Park, Netherlands. Other transactions include advising an Emirati private family on the acquisition of the MM25 office building in Rotterdam, and another Emirati investor on the acquisition of New Cobham House and Regis House, both in London.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of Middle Eastern investors, including potential new entrants, around Europe looking to invest in the right assets,” said Jan-Willem Bastijn, Head of EMEA Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield. “Hassan has a proven track record of unlocking those opportunities and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

“In the context of a changing economic landscape in Europe, the Middle East is once again an increasingly important source of capital for the real estate sector,” said Farran. “Our vision is to be recognized as an international market leader. I look forward to deepening relationships with our current and potential clients and offering the collaborative culture and deep sector expertise for which Cushman & Wakefield is known.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
