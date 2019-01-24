Log in
Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Nicole Römer Head of Retail Investment in Germany

01/24/2019 | 04:32pm EST

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has appointed Nicole Römer as Head of Retail Investment in Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005808/en/

Nicole Römer, newly appointed Head of Retail Investment of Cushman & Wakefield Germany (Photo: Business Wire)

Alexander Kropf, Head of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield Germany, said: “In Nicole Römer, the Retail Investment division has gained highly-qualified and experienced leadership. She brings many years of retail investment expertise to her new position. We are pleased that we have been able to strengthen the nationwide expansion of our range of services with such a high-calibre appointment.”

Nicole Römer joins from Art-Invest Real Estate, where she held the position of Head of Retail. She previously worked for JLL for nine years, latterly as Team Leader Retail Investment Berlin. She joins Cushman & Wakefield as an International Partner.

In addition to Nicole Römer, Cushman & Wakefield’s German retail investment team has been strengthened this month by the arrival of Jan-Philip Zur. His previous position was as Director of Investment & Development at CELLS Group and, prior to that, he began his career at JLL. Jan-Philip Zur joins Cushman & Wakefield as a Partner.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
