Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Nicole Römer Head of Retail Investment in Germany

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has appointed Nicole Römer as Head of
Retail Investment in Germany.
Alexander Kropf, Head of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield
Germany, said: “In Nicole Römer, the Retail Investment
division has gained highly-qualified and experienced leadership. She
brings many years of retail investment expertise to her new position. We
are pleased that we have been able to strengthen the nationwide
expansion of our range of services with such a high-calibre appointment.”
Nicole Römer joins from Art-Invest Real Estate, where she held the
position of Head of Retail. She previously worked for JLL for nine
years, latterly as Team Leader Retail Investment Berlin. She joins
Cushman & Wakefield as an International Partner.
In addition to Nicole Römer, Cushman & Wakefield’s German retail
investment team has been strengthened this month by the arrival of
Jan-Philip Zur. His previous position was as Director of Investment &
Development at CELLS Group and, prior to that, he began his career at
JLL. Jan-Philip Zur joins Cushman & Wakefield as a Partner.
