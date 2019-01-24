Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Nicole Römer Head of Retail Investment in Germany

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has appointed Nicole Römer as Head of Retail Investment in Germany.

Alexander Kropf, Head of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield Germany, said: “In Nicole Römer, the Retail Investment division has gained highly-qualified and experienced leadership. She brings many years of retail investment expertise to her new position. We are pleased that we have been able to strengthen the nationwide expansion of our range of services with such a high-calibre appointment.”

Nicole Römer joins from Art-Invest Real Estate, where she held the position of Head of Retail. She previously worked for JLL for nine years, latterly as Team Leader Retail Investment Berlin. She joins Cushman & Wakefield as an International Partner.

In addition to Nicole Römer, Cushman & Wakefield’s German retail investment team has been strengthened this month by the arrival of Jan-Philip Zur. His previous position was as Director of Investment & Development at CELLS Group and, prior to that, he began his career at JLL. Jan-Philip Zur joins Cushman & Wakefield as a Partner.

