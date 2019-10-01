Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Toby Dodd President of New York/Tri-State Region

Current President John Santora to assume new position in Americas business

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that Toby Dodd – an 18-year veteran of the company with experience across all of its core business lines and serving many of its largest strategic clients – has been named as the next President of its New York/Tri-State Region effective January 1, 2020.

Over the next several months, Dodd will work in close partnership with current New York/Tri-State President John Santora to ensure a smooth transition before Santora begins a new role early next year in the firm’s Americas business.

“Leadership succession planning – as it is with all great organizations – is a critical component of our operating model as a people and ideas company,” said Shawn Mobley, Cushman & Wakefield’s Americas CEO.

“There are few if any leaders who have made a greater impact at Cushman & Wakefield over the past 40 years than John Santora. As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, we are always looking at new and different ways for our best leaders to expand their influence with our people and our clients. We’re thrilled about John’s ability to do just that in his new role and excited that Toby will continue to build on the long-standing success of our Tri-State business.”

Dodd has spent the past four years leading the firm’s Global Occupier Services business in New York/Tri-State, the Mid-Atlantic and New England, developing and implementing overall strategy for more than 100 of the firm’s largest enterprise occupier client accounts. Prior to that, he spent five years leading the firm’s 1,800-person business in Singapore and previously held a number of other leadership roles in Hong Kong, Beijing and Vietnam. He began his career with the firm as a capital markets broker in London.

“The New York/Tri-State Region is and will always be a hugely important part of our business in the Americas and globally,” Dodd said. “I’m honored to be entrusted with building on the success and continuing the momentum John Santora and others have established here.”

