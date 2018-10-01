Cushman & Wakefield : C&W Services Acquires Controlled Environments Practice of Pacific Maintenance Company

C&W Services has acquired the controlled environments practice of
Pacific Maintenance Company, an industry leader in the cleaning of
controlled environments. The acquisition brings pioneering
qualifications in cGMP compliance, cleanroom cleaning, gowning,
submicron cleaning at high-tech manufacturing facilities, and other
critical services for controlled environments. The acquisition includes
approximately 150 employees and 25 clients to C&W Services in the United
States.
“Together, C&W Services and Pacific have more than 60 years of combined
experience helping clients set and maintain their standards for hygiene,
environmental pollutants, and particles in controlled environments,”
said Paul Bedborough, Chief Executive of C&W Services. “This is an
exciting time for our newly expanded team, for our clients, and for our
vendors. By combining our knowledge, assets, and experience we are
uniquely positioned to raise the value of services we bring to existing
and future clients with critical controlled environment needs.”
Pacific Maintenance was founded in 1931 and was previously headquartered
in Santa Clara, California. C&W Services is a subsidiary of Cushman &
Wakefield, offering janitorial, maintenance, controlled environments,
production and engineering support, office services and landscaping
services to more than 600 clients in North America.
C&W Services’ Controlled Environments team helps meet client production
standards and regulatory and compliance requirements. Each client site’s
skilled technical staff is backed by corporate subject matter experts
who champion the latest technological advancements in the industry. C&W
Services works closely with clients to understand specifications,
standard operating procedures and how to best clean and maintain each
environment within a facility and ensure reliable uptime.
