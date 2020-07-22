Cushman & Wakefield : COVID-19 Impacts on Georgia Real Estate

Log in
07/22/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Post-COVID recovery is proving to be quite a slow process for most of the real estate sectors. Urban hotels are waiting for 1 August and the reopening of borders to receive international visitors; in the meantime, the majority of them have stayed closed. The retail sector is similarly reporting a slowdown in sales. Pent up demand has now subsided, and sales volume has dropped below the pre-COVID levels. Residential real estate transactions have started to recover slowly but have yet to reach the 2019 levels. In the meantime, in the office sector, increasing vacancy rates are boosting the tenants' bargaining power.

The Government's recovery plans include stimulus packages that are supposed to target loss of income due to unemployment. In the long run, ensuring stability of the population's purchasing power is the most salient solution to the problem facing both residential and retail markets. Reopening of the borders is the remedy to the urban hospitality sector, however, the typical volume of peak season inflow is hardly expected. Finally, that which troubles the office sector, is benefiting the co-working spaces, as the latter are reporting increasing corporate demand. In the long term, the Tbilisi office market will be reshaped most significantly due to COVID-19.

8 July

Service sectors are gradually restarting operation in the wake of the Government's COVID recovery efforts. A major beneficiary of the pent-up demand is the hospitality subsector consisting of rural and seaside resorts of Georgia.

Seasonal as well as pent-up demand has resulted in rural resorts in Kakheti (the wine district) the mountains and the coastal towns booking up incredibly fast. For their part, resorts are advertising discounted rates (20-35%) to entice guests. As the majority of the population is still working from home, hospitality demand that used to be concentrated on the weekends is now distributed to the whole week. A number of resorts have already reported full bookings for the entirety of July and August.

However, while rural/coastal hotels are thriving, urban hotels continue to struggle. Some hotels in Tbilisi have now permanently shut down; others have implemented marketing campaigns that invite domestic guests to substitute working from a hotel to working from home. But the panacea for urban hotels is international tourism. EU has opened borders to Georgia, but the Georgian Government has pushed the deadline for border opening from 1 July to August. This may instigate more rural hotels to shut down temporarily or even permanently.

25 June

The first wave of COVID-19 has now ended in Georgia and while few new cases still get discovered daily, the country is nonetheless going through a period of respite. Regulations that were imposed in Spring have now been lifted and society is adjusting to the life post-COVID-19. Face masks, social distancing and fever screening are being normalised at all places of social gatherings- restaurants, offices, retail stores, etc.

Because the Georgian economy relies heavily on service sectors, and since many of these sectors have not yet gone back to the pre-pandemic levels of operation, economic recovery still seems to be a long-term endeavor. Oxford Economics has forecast a negative 1.29% real growth in GDP in 2020. IMF has a bleaker projection of -4.0% - a position shared by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG). Recovery forecasts range between 3-6% in 2021.

One of the primary concerns of the Georgian developers, devaluation of GEL, has been curbed somewhat by the efforts of the NBG. Residential real estate is starting to look up, but expectations are low for the entirety of 2020. In spite of the uptick in transactions between May and April year-on-year comparison suggests greater than 60% drop in demand.

30 April

COVID-19 has severely affected the Georgian economy and its ramifications will likely worsen the longer the country stays in lockdown and under a State of Emergency. The country's economy is heavily reliant on service sectors which have been hardest hit. Tourism, hospitality and retail are paralysed, while the office sector is plunged into a state of turmoil as tenants attempt to renegotiate lease terms.

Capital markets has experienced an expected slowdown. The number of transactions for both commercial and private properties took a dive in March and April is shaping up to be similar. The pricing impact has been immediate, with Developers projecting a 40-50% drop in annual revenue.

Some recovery measures have been implemented by the Government of Georgia as well as the private sector. The largest commercial banks have instituted a grace period on hospitality related loans and the Government is subsidising income and postponing VAT payments. Grants have been issued to help those made unemployed. Additionally, a plan for the reopening of public and semi-public spaces has been announced and will take effect on 27 April. If the epidemiological situation remains stable, the initial steps may be made on the path to socio-economic recovery.

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
