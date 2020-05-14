Cushman & Wakefield : COVID-19 Impacts on Ukraine Real Estate

The epidemiological situation remains generally stable in the Ukraine with over 500 new cases daily. On 4 May, the Government therefore decided to extend quarantine until 22 May, however allowing certain types of businesses and relaxing some lockdown rules.

On 11 May, parks and outdoor relaxation zones along with open-air sports and playgrounds opened to the public. Also, some businesses will resume operations (with additional sanitary requirements), and these include eateries (takeaway service and summer terraces only), non-food retail shops (including those located in shopping malls), beauty salons, dental clinics and community servicing enterprises.

At the same time, food-courts and entertainment facilities in shopping malls, cinemas, theatres and fitness centres remain banned, while metropolitan, suburban and intercity public transport, regular railway and flight connections do not operate, and access for the population to municipal transport remains limited.

Many non-food retailers, restaurants and landlords in the retail sector, which was hit the hardest, prepared to reopen on 11 May both in shopping malls and street retail locations.

Business centres are open for access by tenants' employees, but most office occupiers apply a work-from-home approach. The logistics property sector has so far proved to be the most resilient.

7 May

The COVID-19 quarantine commenced on 12 March 2020 with some activities being prohibited, including operation of retail and entertainment facilities, except for essential retail (food products, fuel, medical products and devices). Parks and outdoor recreation zones were closed for public access. In Kyiv the metro was closed, and other public transport stopped servicing passengers not employed in strategic industries.

On 22 April, the Government extended the quarantine until 11 May. The quarantine exit plan was announced, which envisages the following 5-stage lifting of restrictions for businesses:

Beauty salons, non-food retail and wholesale, coffee cafés (takeaway), car washes, bike stores and rentals; parks and outdoor relaxation zones (except for playgrounds) to open for public, and group sports activities allowed.

Public services, eateries (takeaway), open-air cinemas, sports and fitness centres (except for swimming pools) and hotels.

Sports and playgrounds, metro (partially) and intercity pubic transport, shopping malls (except for entertainment zones and kid's play areas), theatres and cinemas, hostels / sanatoriums / recreation complexes, eateries (indoor seating area).

All municipal public transport, shopping malls and entertainment centres.

Cancellation of all other restrictions.

Stage 1 might commence on 11 May, if the number of new infections does not increase over a period of 10 days in a row.

Q1 2020 was generally stable for the commercial property market in Ukraine, but more significant impact of COVID-19 is likely in Q2.

30 April

Since the start of 2020 real GDP contracted for the first time since 2016. The country's risks were seen to increase in March due to the Government's reshuffle at the very unfavorable time of coronavirus outbreak with no IMF deal achieved.

During Q1 transactional dynamics on the office property market in Kyiv is traditionally lower compared to the other three quarters of the year, but in Q1 2020 amid the spread of COVID-19 many deals planned for March were temporarily put on hold and postponed till after the quarantine, which resulted in low take-up and net absorption figures. Nevertheless, vacancy reached 6.7% with only minor increase, and rents remained unchanged.

In Q1 2020, vacancy on the logistics property market in the Greater Kyiv area increased to 2.9% from 0.8% at the end of 2019, being largely attributable to a change in some landlords' leasing strategies prior to the spread COVID-19. Though many lease transactions were postponed until after the quarantine and occupiers initiated negotiations on rent reductions, demand dynamics and prime rents remained stable.

All leisure, dining and non-essential retail facilities have been closed since mid-March; therefore, the retail property market was hit hard, with no significant support provided by the Government.

In the Ukraine, quarantine commenced on 12 March 2020 and is now extended until 11 May 2020.

23 April

