Cushman & Wakefield : Completes Sale of Six-Building, Last-Mile Portfolio in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the completed $90,500,000 sale of Techwood Business Center, a six-building, 648,173-square-foot portfolio strategically located in the Baltimore Commons Business Park, one of the most well-established industrial parks in the Corridor.

Techwood Business Center’s location provides immediate access to the region’s transportation arteries (I-95, I-295, I-97) and offers a rare combination of scale and functionality in one of the highest performing supply-constrained markets in the country.

“This generational industrial offering received tremendous interest from national and international investors. An e-commerce company emerged as the winning bidder in an extremely competitive sales process due to their strategic interest in this business park and the Baltimore-Washington region,” said Jonathan M. Carpenter, executive managing director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore capital markets team.

In the past 12 months, Carpenter and Senior Director Graham Savage, also of Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore capital markets team, have closed nearly $350 million in industrial volume. Carpenter and Savage represented the seller in the transaction.

