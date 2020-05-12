Log in
Cushman & Wakefield : Completes Sale of Six-Building, Last-Mile Portfolio in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor

05/12/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the completed $90,500,000 sale of Techwood Business Center, a six-building, 648,173-square-foot portfolio strategically located in the Baltimore Commons Business Park, one of the most well-established industrial parks in the Corridor.

Techwood Business Center’s location provides immediate access to the region’s transportation arteries (I-95, I-295, I-97) and offers a rare combination of scale and functionality in one of the highest performing supply-constrained markets in the country.

“This generational industrial offering received tremendous interest from national and international investors. An e-commerce company emerged as the winning bidder in an extremely competitive sales process due to their strategic interest in this business park and the Baltimore-Washington region,” said Jonathan M. Carpenter, executive managing director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore capital markets team.

In the past 12 months, Carpenter and Senior Director Graham Savage, also of Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore capital markets team, have closed nearly $350 million in industrial volume. Carpenter and Savage represented the seller in the transaction.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
