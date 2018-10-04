Cushman & Wakefield : Euromoney Names Cushman & Wakefield World’s No. 1 CRE Advisor

Cushman & Wakefield also named Top CRE Advisor and Consultant in North America, Asia, China, and Central and Eastern Europe

Euromoney’s 2018 Real Estate Survey named Cushman & Wakefield the world’s No. 1 overall commercial real estate advisor and consultant. Cushman & Wakefield was also named the top advisor and consultant in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America and China, in addition to Argentina, Czech Republic, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey and the U.S.

Survey results listed Cushman & Wakefield’s Research and Property Valuation efforts as No. 1 in the world as well.

Josh Friedlander, Deputy Editor of Euromoney magazine, said, “Cushman & Wakefield achieved a global top rank in several categories, most notably rising from third to first place in our global overall ranking of Advisors & Consultants. The firm also earned the overall top spot in three regions and numerous countries, taking home first place in nearly 50 categories overall. The firm’s performance in the 2018 Euromoney Real Estate Survey underscores C&W’s global reach as well as the broad recognition the firm commands among competitors and in the real estate industry generally.”

Euromoney’s 14th annual survey canvassed the world’s leading real estate firms, including advisors, corporate end-users, developers, asset managers and banks. Survey results are based on peer nominations and voter participation, with respondents ranking their top three commercial real estate services or product providers over the previous 12 months.

“Over the past three years, we’ve made tremendous efforts – and tremendous strides – in building and growing our business,” said John Forrester, Cushman & Wakefield President. “The results of the Euromoney survey help us quantify our progress and are a significant recognition of the talent of our 48,000 people around the world.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005743/en/