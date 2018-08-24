Cushman & Wakefield : Expands Capital Markets Platform with Addition of James Mitchell and Erin Rice

Cushman & Wakefield announced that it has added James Mitchell and Erin
Rice to its Capital Markets team. The pair joined from CBRE and will
support clients with buy/sell transactions, financing solutions and
dealership real estate as part of the firm’s Automotive Advisory Group.
“We work with dozens of automotive industry clients around the world,
including major brand names,” says Jeff Green, Managing Director and
leader of the firm’s Automotive Advisory Group. “Our offering is unique
because we can assist manufacturers and their suppliers along the entire
supply chain, from production to point of sale. Erin and James bring
their extensive expertise in retail automotive to that business, and we
believe it nicely rounds out our services and will provide immediate
value to many of our clients.”
“At Cushman & Wakefield, we take tremendous pride in ensuring
best-in-class service for our clients – and bringing the right talent to
the table is core to delivering on that promise,” said Peter Carroccio,
Managing Principal of Cushman & Wakefield’s Washington, DC region.
“James and Erin are tremendous assets to our firm, and we are delighted
to have them join our team based here in DC.”
James Mitchell, Executive Managing Director, has worked in the
automotive industry for more than 20 years. He has provided buy/sell and
real estate services to public and private dealers representing the top
125 groups in the United States, including Sonic Automotive and Lithia.
Additionally, he has represented OEM clients including Chrysler, Nissan,
Ford and Volkswagen. Mitchell has completed nearly $500 million in
transactions in the past six years. He joins the firm from CBRE where he
was Senior Vice President. Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in
Economics from Trinity College-Hartford.
Erin Rice, Vice President, also joins the firm from CBRE, where
she was responsible for negotiating buy/sell transactions, finance
structuring and creative real estate solutions. Prior to CBRE, Rice was
a Portfolio Manager/AVP at Capital Automotive REIT, where she managed a
client portfolio valued at approximately $1.3 billion. A graduate of the
University of Wisconsin-Madison, Rice brings over 12 years of automotive
real estate experience to the firm.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for
real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the
largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in
approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had
revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and
project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other
services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005227/en/