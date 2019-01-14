Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC (CWK)

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC (CWK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 12:56:56 pm
15.78 USD   +1.22%
News 
News

Cushman & Wakefield : Expands into Düsseldorf

0
01/14/2019 | 12:12pm EST

  • New office operational as of year-end 2018
  • Initial focus on commercial rentals, other services to follow

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) continues its expansion in Germany with the recent opening of a new office in Düsseldorf, its sixth location in Germany in addition to its existing offices in Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt/Main, Munich and Leipzig.

“Düsseldorf is an economically dynamic city and we see a lot of potential there,” says Yvo Postleb, Head of Cushman & Wakefield Germany. “Our expansion strategy for Germany targets sustainable growth based on opening locations to respond to market demand,” he explains, adding that the new Düsseldorf office “will allow us to offer our customers in the Rhine/Ruhr region even better consulting services and even better business solutions.”

Initially focusing on office agency for commercial rentals, Cushman & Wakefield plans to successively add other services from its portfolio to the new location at Schadowstraße 56, Düsseldorf, to make it a full-service site.

The initial office agency set up was carried out by experienced managers Luisa Rotthaus and Martin Höfler, with Luisa Rotthaus responsible for commercial lettings as managing partner. Both Rotthaus and Höfler come from JLL, where they successfully established a new location.

Luisa Rotthaus has more than 11 years of experience and a far-reaching network of contacts across Germany. Starting her career at JLL Düsseldorf in 2007, she worked for Savills for five years before returning to JLL Rhein-Ruhr as Associate Director Office Leasing and authorised signatory for the company in 2016; she holds a qualification in property management and finance from the International Real Estate Business School at the University of Regensburg (IRE|BS).

At JLL Rhein-Ruhr since 2016, most recently as Principal Consultant Office Leasing, Martin Höfler has comprehensive hands-on experience in the office rentals market both in Düsseldorf and the neighbouring Ruhr area. Höfler, who holds a qualification in real estate management from EBS, set up the JLL Rhine-Ruhr office and also headed market research there; he started his career in 2011 at Savills Düsseldorf working as an office letting consultant.

In addition, Marie Plaßmeier and Marvin Mirbach, both also from JLL, will be joining the commercial lettings team at the Düsseldorf office.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
