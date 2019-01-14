Cushman & Wakefield : Expands into Düsseldorf

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) continues its expansion in Germany with
the recent opening of a new office in Düsseldorf, its sixth location in
Germany in addition to its existing offices in Berlin, Hamburg,
Frankfurt/Main, Munich and Leipzig.
“Düsseldorf is an economically dynamic city and we see a lot of
potential there,” says Yvo Postleb, Head of Cushman & Wakefield Germany.
“Our expansion strategy for Germany targets sustainable growth based on
opening locations to respond to market demand,” he explains, adding that
the new Düsseldorf office “will allow us to offer our customers in the
Rhine/Ruhr region even better consulting services and even better
business solutions.”
Initially focusing on office agency for commercial rentals, Cushman &
Wakefield plans to successively add other services from its portfolio to
the new location at Schadowstraße 56, Düsseldorf, to make it a
full-service site.
The initial office agency set up was carried out by experienced managers
Luisa Rotthaus and Martin Höfler, with Luisa Rotthaus responsible for
commercial lettings as managing partner. Both Rotthaus and Höfler come
from JLL, where they successfully established a new location.
Luisa Rotthaus has more than 11 years of experience and a far-reaching
network of contacts across Germany. Starting her career at JLL
Düsseldorf in 2007, she worked for Savills for five years before
returning to JLL Rhein-Ruhr as Associate Director Office Leasing and
authorised signatory for the company in 2016; she holds a qualification
in property management and finance from the International Real Estate
Business School at the University of Regensburg (IRE|BS).
At JLL Rhein-Ruhr since 2016, most recently as Principal Consultant
Office Leasing, Martin Höfler has comprehensive hands-on experience in
the office rentals market both in Düsseldorf and the neighbouring Ruhr
area. Höfler, who holds a qualification in real estate management from
EBS, set up the JLL Rhine-Ruhr office and also headed market research
there; he started his career in 2011 at Savills Düsseldorf working as an
office letting consultant.
In addition, Marie Plaßmeier and Marvin Mirbach, both also from JLL,
will be joining the commercial lettings team at the Düsseldorf office.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
