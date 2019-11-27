Cushman & Wakefield : Hires Kristina Wollan as Managing Director, Investor Services

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that Kristina Wollan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investor Services, based in San Francisco.

In her new role, Wollan will be charged with ensuring the firm’s largest clients receive the highest level of client service, advisory and customized solutions across the entire platform of services, including capital markets, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and construction management.

“Kristina brings great experience in working closely with clients to understand their business priorities, challenges and opportunities. She will play a key role in delivering clients an integrated investor services solution, customized to maximize the value of their real estate portfolio,” said Carlo Barel di Sant’Albano, Cushman & Wakefield Chief Executive, Global Capital Markets and Investor Services.

“Cushman & Wakefield has built a client-first Investor Services and Capital Markets platform that is unrivaled in our industry,” said Wollan. “I am excited to be working with our institutional partners across the Americas as we continually refine and enhance our service offerings to best meet their needs today, while anticipating their needs in the future.”

Wollan joins Cushman & Wakefield from JLL, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President and COO of the San Francisco Bay Area Capital Markets team, facilitating transactions exceeding $8 billion over a 14-year career. She received a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Additionally, she is a member of NAIOP SFBA and the Programs Subcommittee Chair of its recently formed I.D.E.A. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accountability) committee.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

