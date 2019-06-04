Cushman & Wakefield : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that it recently received a
perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the
nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies
and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the
Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Cushman & Wakefield also
qualified as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.
“We couldn’t be prouder of achieving top marks from the HRC Foundation,
which reflects a tremendous effort on the part of our LGBTQ+ colleagues
and allies here at Cushman & Wakefield,” said Janice O’Neill, Cushman &
Wakefield’s Global Head of Talent Management and Diversity. “A more
diverse workforce reflects our clients, creates more opportunities for
innovation and helps us to better understand markets on local and global
levels.”
Cushman & Wakefield has established a number of Diversity & Inclusion
initiatives, including its UNITY employee resource group for LGBTQ+
employees, which now has multiple chapters across the U.S. and Canada.
The firm also strengthened employee and management training around
LGBTQ+ diversity in the workplace and has implemented gender pronouns in
email signatures across its global platform, one of the first firms to
do so in the commercial real estate industry.
Additionally, to celebrate Pride Month, Cushman & Wakefield launched a
dedicated landing
page with an interactive timeline of key events in LGBTQ+ history as
well as blog posts and links to the firm’s social channels. The firm
will also hold events in local markets across the U.S. and other
countries.
Adam Stanley, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer,
Cushman & Wakefield, and UNITY Executive Sponsor, said, “We’ve made
incredible progress in promoting diversity, inclusion and workplace
equality. We want to establish Cushman & Wakefield as an industry leader
in commercial real estate and more broadly across the corporate sector.
Recognition from the HRC is a great accomplishment and will be a strong
foundation to strengthen our efforts to promote workplace equality.”
The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil
rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay,
bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where
LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work
and in every community.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and
owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services
firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70
countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core
services of property, facilities and project management, leasing,
capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005771/en/