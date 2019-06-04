Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cushman & Wakefield PLC    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cushman & Wakefield : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 10:41am EDT

Cushman & Wakefield Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality, Celebrates Pride Month

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that it recently received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Cushman & Wakefield also qualified as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“We couldn’t be prouder of achieving top marks from the HRC Foundation, which reflects a tremendous effort on the part of our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies here at Cushman & Wakefield,” said Janice O’Neill, Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Head of Talent Management and Diversity. “A more diverse workforce reflects our clients, creates more opportunities for innovation and helps us to better understand markets on local and global levels.”

Cushman & Wakefield has established a number of Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, including its UNITY employee resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, which now has multiple chapters across the U.S. and Canada. The firm also strengthened employee and management training around LGBTQ+ diversity in the workplace and has implemented gender pronouns in email signatures across its global platform, one of the first firms to do so in the commercial real estate industry.

Additionally, to celebrate Pride Month, Cushman & Wakefield launched a dedicated landing page with an interactive timeline of key events in LGBTQ+ history as well as blog posts and links to the firm’s social channels. The firm will also hold events in local markets across the U.S. and other countries.

Adam Stanley, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Cushman & Wakefield, and UNITY Executive Sponsor, said, “We’ve made incredible progress in promoting diversity, inclusion and workplace equality. We want to establish Cushman & Wakefield as an industry leader in commercial real estate and more broadly across the corporate sector. Recognition from the HRC is a great accomplishment and will be a strong foundation to strengthen our efforts to promote workplace equality.”

The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
10:41aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality
BU
07:01aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Asset Services Continues its AWE - Accept Without Exceptio..
AQ
06/03CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : City moves who's switching jobs
AQ
06/01CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Hudson Valley Man Accused In World Trade Center Bribery Sc..
AQ
06/01CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Hudson Valley Man Accused In World Trade Center Bribery Sc..
AQ
05/31CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Acquires Austin Operations of Peloton Commercial Real Esta..
BU
05/31CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : NAIOP-NJ honors commercial real estate industry leaders
AQ
05/31CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : New York AG Indicts 3 In World Trade Center Bribery Scheme
AQ
05/30CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Hires Cameron Ahrens as Asia Pacific Head of Integrated Fa..
BU
05/29CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Providing Bank of the West with Integrated Facilities Mana..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 390 M
EBIT 2019 402 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Debt 2019 2 006 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,90
P/E ratio 2020 17,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 3 655 M
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Stanley Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jonathan J. Coslet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC16.10%3 655
CBRE GROUP16.06%15 627
ZILLOW GROUP INC31.66%8 588
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-1.70%5 815
FIRSTSERVICE CORP29.99%3 154
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG8.79%3 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About