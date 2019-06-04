Cushman & Wakefield : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Cushman & Wakefield Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality, Celebrates Pride Month

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that it recently received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Cushman & Wakefield also qualified as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“We couldn’t be prouder of achieving top marks from the HRC Foundation, which reflects a tremendous effort on the part of our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies here at Cushman & Wakefield,” said Janice O’Neill, Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Head of Talent Management and Diversity. “A more diverse workforce reflects our clients, creates more opportunities for innovation and helps us to better understand markets on local and global levels.”

Cushman & Wakefield has established a number of Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, including its UNITY employee resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, which now has multiple chapters across the U.S. and Canada. The firm also strengthened employee and management training around LGBTQ+ diversity in the workplace and has implemented gender pronouns in email signatures across its global platform, one of the first firms to do so in the commercial real estate industry.

Additionally, to celebrate Pride Month, Cushman & Wakefield launched a dedicated landing page with an interactive timeline of key events in LGBTQ+ history as well as blog posts and links to the firm’s social channels. The firm will also hold events in local markets across the U.S. and other countries.

Adam Stanley, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Cushman & Wakefield, and UNITY Executive Sponsor, said, “We’ve made incredible progress in promoting diversity, inclusion and workplace equality. We want to establish Cushman & Wakefield as an industry leader in commercial real estate and more broadly across the corporate sector. Recognition from the HRC is a great accomplishment and will be a strong foundation to strengthen our efforts to promote workplace equality.”

The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

