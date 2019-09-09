Cushman & Wakefield : Named World's Top CRE Advisor by Euromoney

Cushman & Wakefield takes top spot for second year in a row as global advisor and consultant

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today that the firm was named the world’s top commercial real estate advisor and consultant for the second consecutive year by Euromoney’s 2019 Real Estate Survey. Cushman & Wakefield was also named the top advisor and consultant in Central and Eastern Europe, Argentina, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hong Kong, Peru, Serbia and Turkey, among other categories.

Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield ranked No. 1 in the world for its Property Valuation and Research efforts for the second consecutive year, and No. 1 in Agency Letting/Sales for the first time.

“The Euromoney real estate awards are the pinnacle of the industry, as they are voted for by the constituent parts that rely on each other - developers, advisors and banks,” said Euromoney editor Clive Horwood. “We congratulate Cushman & Wakefield for all their achievements in winning best Overall Global Advisors and Consultants, and for clearly earning the respect of their peers and colleagues in the highly competitive global real estate market."

Euromoney’s 15th annual survey canvassed the opinions of leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide to determine which firms they believed to be the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months. Advisors, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users of real estate were invited to take the survey.

“We are thrilled to be named the world’s top CRE advisor and consultant for the second year in a row by Euromoney,” said Cushman & Wakefield President John Forrester. “Every day our 51,000 people around the world are motivated to deliver the very best solutions to our clients’ objectives, and we’ve made significant progress on our strategic objectives to drive growth and service excellence.”

About Euromoney

Euromoney magazine was created in 1969 to cover the re-emergence of the international cross-border capital markets. The Euromarket, after which the magazine is named, is the predecessor to today's mainstream global capital markets. Euromoney reported on, and championed, this market and its growth, in the process becoming the prime magazine of the wholesale financial world, its institutions and its users. Our specialist journalists bring you an authoritative round up of banking, capital markets, investment, foreign exchange and treasury, and regional markets, including Asia, Latin America and EMEA. Our benchmark surveys and awards will tell you how you and your competitors are rated by the industry, help you find the institutions best placed to handle your business, and can give you the edge you need when pitching to clients.

