Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cushman & Wakefield PLC    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cushman & Wakefield : Named a Military Friendly® Silver Employer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced recently that the firm received designation as a Military Friendly® Silver Employer in the category for companies exceeding $5 billion in revenue.

The 2020 Military Friendly® Company survey investigated and identified organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. The organization used public data sources, proprietary data from its survey and personal data from surveys of veterans to evaluate companies’ and schools’ commitment and results.

Cushman & Wakefield exceeded Military Friendly® benchmarks in hiring and onboarding veterans, opportunity and advancement, culture and commitment, support and retention, policies and compliance, and recruiting and sourcing.

“We are honored and proud to receive the Military Friendly® award for the second consecutive year,” said Frank Stanley, Director, Veteran Programs at Cushman & Wakefield and LTC, U.S. Army. “We look forward to deepening our work with Military Friendly® and the invaluable service they provide. We are keenly aware that veterans can provide any organization with collaborative skills, an exemplary work ethic and leadership traits that are second to none.”

Cushman & Wakefield provides veterans and reservists with a culture that celebrates veterans’ contributions and leadership, rewarding work related to veterans’ skills and talents, and a community of camaraderie. In addition to its Veterans Initiative and Employee Resource Group, the firm also actively collaborates with Hiring Our Heroes and the Corporate Fellowship Program, which provide veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield collaborates with the Veteran Jobs Mission, Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families and Operation Finally Home. To learn more, visit http://cushwakeveterans.com/.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
03:13pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named a Military Friendly® Silver Employer
BU
08/22CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Selected to Manage New Dallas-Area, 1.2-MSF Headquarters B..
BU
08/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
08/08CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Moody's Raises Cushman & Wakefield's Debt Rating to Ba3 wi..
BU
08/07CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : C&W Services Names Brian Reyes Senior Vice President, High..
BU
08/02CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/01CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Reports Continued Growth for Second Quarter 2019
BU
07/29CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Businesses feel the pull of the City
AQ
07/23CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO KBS Announces the Sale of F..
BU
07/17CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Announces PropTech Partnership with Fifth Wall
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 884 M
EBIT 2019 431 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 2 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 3 655 M
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 16,84  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Stanley Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jonathan J. Coslet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC16.38%3 655
CBRE GROUP30.54%17 205
ZILLOW GROUP INC8.72%7 097
JONES LANG LASALLE INC5.88%6 906
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG8.79%3 235
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC19.27%2 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group