Cushman & Wakefield : Reappointed to Manage Royal Mail Group's Property Portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has been reappointed by Royal Mail Group
to manage its entire UK property portfolio following a competitive
retender process.
The firm has secured a five-year mandate, with an option of two further
years, which commenced from December 2018. It will manage Royal Mail’s
UK estate which comprises almost 32.3 million sf across over 1,800 sites.
Encompassing Estate Management services, and also including Landlord and
Tenant, Planning, and Building Consultancy work, the contract will
continue to be managed and led by the Global Occupier Services team in
Birmingham, London and Scotland and delivered from its offices across
the UK.
Lorna Landells, Head of UK Occupier Management at Cushman & Wakefield,
said: “We are thrilled that Royal Mail has renewed its Estate Management
contract with us. Our Global Occupier Services team has developed a deep
understanding of the opportunities and challenges for their UK portfolio
which has enabled us to deliver efficient, sustainable and innovative
property solutions. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely
with Royal Mail to build upon the successes achieved over the last six
years.”
Martin Gafsen, Royal Mail Group, Director – Property & Facilities
Solutions, said: “We are delighted to renew our Estate Management
contract with Cushman & Wakefield. Over the last six years we have
developed a very close working relationship with the Global Occupier
Services team and this partnership has delivered excellent results
across our UK portfolio. We are looking forward to building on this
success in the future.”
Cushman & Wakefield was originally appointed in December 2012.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
