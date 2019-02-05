Cushman & Wakefield : Reappointed to Manage Royal Mail Group's Property Portfolio

The firm has secured a new five-year contract with Royal Mail Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has been reappointed by Royal Mail Group to manage its entire UK property portfolio following a competitive retender process.

The firm has secured a five-year mandate, with an option of two further years, which commenced from December 2018. It will manage Royal Mail’s UK estate which comprises almost 32.3 million sf across over 1,800 sites.

Encompassing Estate Management services, and also including Landlord and Tenant, Planning, and Building Consultancy work, the contract will continue to be managed and led by the Global Occupier Services team in Birmingham, London and Scotland and delivered from its offices across the UK.

Lorna Landells, Head of UK Occupier Management at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “We are thrilled that Royal Mail has renewed its Estate Management contract with us. Our Global Occupier Services team has developed a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges for their UK portfolio which has enabled us to deliver efficient, sustainable and innovative property solutions. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with Royal Mail to build upon the successes achieved over the last six years.”

Martin Gafsen, Royal Mail Group, Director – Property & Facilities Solutions, said: “We are delighted to renew our Estate Management contract with Cushman & Wakefield. Over the last six years we have developed a very close working relationship with the Global Occupier Services team and this partnership has delivered excellent results across our UK portfolio. We are looking forward to building on this success in the future.”

Cushman & Wakefield was originally appointed in December 2012.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

